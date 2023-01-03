EastEnders spoilers: Zack Hudson's dark secret REVEALED!

Zack Hudson is rattled by Brett's presence in Walford.

Zack Hudson is terrified when his past catches up with him in Tuesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Zack Hudson is rattled after spotting his old acquaintance Brett in the Square.

But he puts aside his worries to concentrate on trying to get the Head Chef role at Walford East.

After making a good case to restaurant boss Ravi Gulati about why he should get the job, he's grateful to Whitney Dean for encouraging Ravi to take him on.

But just as Zack's in the middle of his pitch, he sees Brett again and it puts him off.

Has he blown things with Ravi?

Zack Hudson warns Sharon Watts to avoid Brett. (Image credit: BBC)

Over at the gym, Sharon Watts welcomes Brett to interview him for a PT role at Crunch Time.

Zack takes Sharon aside and tries to warn Sharon that she shouldn't trust him.

Brett is fuming that Zack has tried to scupper his chances at the gym and they get involved in a big argument.

As things get heated, Brett drops a bombshell on Zack that leaves him reeling.

What has left him so terrified?

Denise Fox feels confident about her glamorous new look. (Image credit: BBC)

Denise Fox is feeling concerned about her marriage. Things haven't been going well between her and hubby Jack Branning after family troubles have seen them drift apart.

In an attempt to bring the spark back to their relationship, when Lola Pearce returns to work at the salon she asks her to give her a makeover.

Heading to Walfor East to book a table for a romantic dinner with Jack, Denise catches the eye of Ravi, who is VERY impressed by her glamorous new look...

Arranging for the kids to go out to the cinema, Denise seductively tells Jack they should make the most of having a kid-free house.

Will her attempt to get things back on track between them go to plan?

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Wednesday at 7:30 pm.