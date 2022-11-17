EastEnders fans BEG Walford couple to divorce after brutal confrontation

EastEnders viewers begged a soap couple to divorce after one of them lashed out.

EastEnders viewers are pleading for Denise Fox (Diane Parish) to leave her husband Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) after he furiously lashed out at her during last night's episode (Wednesday, November 16).

Jack has been reeling since finding out that his daughter Amy Mitchell (Ellie Dadd) has been self-harming and he's been desperate to help her through her mental health struggle.

During last night's EastEnders episode, Jack resorted to desperate measures to find the tin of sharp objects she had been using to hurt herself and searched through her school bag.

After Amy harshly rejected her dad's helping hand, Jack then ransacked Amy's room and eventually found the hidden tin and confiscated it.

He sobbed as Denise offered for them to go to Amy's school and tell them what was going on with Amy.

However, when Amy returned home, she was furious to discover that Jack had been through her things and that they had been to the school.

She confronted Denise at the salon, who tried to reassure the angry teenager, but when she was forced to take a phone call, Amy secretly pocketed some scissors.

Later on, Jack was drinking at the Vic when Howie Danes (Delroy Atkinson) walked in and asked how Amy was after she briefly went missing the previous night.

A drunk Jack exploded and blamed his son, Denzel (Jaden Ladega) for Amy's issues and warned him to stay away from her.

The pair exchanged some harsh words, but when Howie accused Jack of being a bad dad, Jack's anger boiled over and he punched Howie.

Sisters Denise and Kim Fox (Tameka Empson) rushed to stop the fight and Denise quickly ushered Jack out of the pub.

Back at the Branning household, Denise chastised an irate Jack for assaulting Howie and things were made worse when Jack said that Amy wouldn't be going back to school so that he could keep an eye on her.

"I'm not going to let you lock up our daughter like she's some kind of prisoner," Denise fumed.

Jack then lost his temper and made a shocking statement that devastated Denise.

"It's not up to you! She's not your daughter, she's mine!" he screamed.

Fans slammed Jack's inexcusable behaviour towards Denise and begged her to divorce him...

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.

