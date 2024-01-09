Emmerdale spoilers: AGONY for Chas Dingle over breast cancer fears
Airs Monday 15th January 2024 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's Chas Dingle is given awful news in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Chas Dingle has been enjoying flirting away with Liam Cavanagh. Their passionate secret rendez-vous have spiced up her life and she's loving having a saucy secret on the side.
But in Emmerdale it's hard to keep anything under wraps and the sneaky lovers are soon under suspicion when Paddy returns to Liam's with Mandy who twigs that the doc has got a woman stashed upstairs!
While Chas hides upstairs, desperately hoping her ex-husband doesn't clock her, Liam tries to dissolve the matter, telling Mandy she's right but insisting that his lover is no one they would know.
It's a tense moment but Paddy and Mandy clear off, allowing Chas to come down and prepare to go home when the coast is clear.
The thing is, Liam has something he needs to tell her before she goes and it's not an easy thing to say.
Making the already difficult moment all the harder, the village GP bites the bullet and tells Chas he suspects she may have a lump in her breast.
Given that Chas' mum Faith died of breast cancer, Liam's painfully aware this is terrible news to pass on. As Chas covers her shock, seemingly in denial, Liam urges her to get checked out properly.
Outside, Chas desperately tries to hold back the tears as she scurries home to digest the bombshell.
Elsewhere, Ethan's furious when Aaron reads the signals wrong and tries to kiss the lawyer.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!