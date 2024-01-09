Emmerdale spoilers: AGONY for Chas Dingle over breast cancer fears

Liam tells Chas he thinks she has a lump in her breast and urges her to get checked out

Emmerdale's Chas Dingle is given awful news in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Chas Dingle has been enjoying flirting away with Liam Cavanagh. Their passionate secret rendez-vous have spiced up her life and she's loving having a saucy secret on the side.

But in Emmerdale it's hard to keep anything under wraps and the sneaky lovers are soon under suspicion when Paddy returns to Liam's with Mandy who twigs that the doc has got a woman stashed upstairs!

Mandy and Paddy interrupt Liam and Chas' secret steamy session. (Image credit: ITV)

While Chas hides upstairs, desperately hoping her ex-husband doesn't clock her, Liam tries to dissolve the matter, telling Mandy she's right but insisting that his lover is no one they would know.

It's a tense moment but Paddy and Mandy clear off, allowing Chas to come down and prepare to go home when the coast is clear.

The thing is, Liam has something he needs to tell her before she goes and it's not an easy thing to say.

Making the already difficult moment all the harder, the village GP bites the bullet and tells Chas he suspects she may have a lump in her breast.

Liam sits Chas down to tell her he suspects she may have a lump in her breast. (Image credit: ITV)

Given that Chas' mum Faith died of breast cancer, Liam's painfully aware this is terrible news to pass on. As Chas covers her shock, seemingly in denial, Liam urges her to get checked out properly.

Faith Dingle, Chas' mum, died from breast cancer in 2022. (Image credit: ITV)

Outside, Chas desperately tries to hold back the tears as she scurries home to digest the bombshell.

Elsewhere, Ethan's furious when Aaron reads the signals wrong and tries to kiss the lawyer.

Ethan's trying to help Aaron who confuses the signal and makes a move on him! (Image credit: ITV)

Ethan's furious with Aaron (Image credit: ITV)

