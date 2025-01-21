Emmerdale spoilers: Amy Barton drops a life-changing bombshell on Moira!

Amy tells her mother-in-law Moira that she's starting to feel broody

Emmerdale's Amy Barton has kids on her mind in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Amy Barton finds herself doing a spot of babysitting for Tracy and is taken aback by the feelings that bubble up.

But looking after Frankie sparks something in Amy, who got married to Matty Barton last year.

Amy and Matty got married last year. (Image credit: ITV/Mark Bruce)

As she spends time with the little girl Amy's compelled to share her feelings with her mother-in-law Moira.

Amy babysits Frankie. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Bob tells Manpreet about his recent kiss with Brenda. But will he tell Pollard?

Bob tells Manpreet he kissed Brenda. (Image credit: ITV)

Manpreet reels at Bob's confession. (Image credit: ITV)

John and Aaron's problems continue.

