'Emmerdale' spoilers: Andrea Tate lines up TV star to open Emmerdale Pride!

Andrea Tate organises a special guest for the village's first-ever Pride in Wednesday’s episode of Emmerdale on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Andrea Tate makes sure the village hall is festooned in rainbow flags as she hosts Emmerdale's first-ever Pride in celebration of the LGBTQ+ community.

It’s been organised by gay lawyer Ethan Anderson (Emile John) with a little help from his dad Charles (Kevin Mathurin) and Andrea (Anna Nightingale), who’s managed to pull everything together despite a lack of funds.

She’s also lined up an extra-special guest to open the special event and when she excitedly shares her news with Charles, he’s in awe of his girlfriend for going the extra mile.

Charles is in awe of Andrea for pulling Pride together. (Image credit: ITV)

Ethan makes a heartfelt and poignant speech which offers a message of acceptance for the LGBTQ+ community…

Ethan makes a speech! (Image credit: ITV)

…and then announces Emmerdale Pride's star guest! It's The Vivienne, winner of the 2019 series of Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK!

The Vivienne arrives in the village! (Image credit: ITV)

Dressed in all her glam and glory, The Vivienne takes to the stage and officially opens Emmerdale’s first-ever Pride!

The Vivienne takes to the stage. (Image credit: ITV)

As everyone enjoys dancing and drinking at the event, Ben (Simon Lennon) tries to persuade Aaron (Danny Miller) to join in the festivities.

Everyone has a blast at Emmerdale's first Pride. (Image credit: ITV)

Unfortunately, Aaron's not in the mood because he’s got other things on mind. Well, one thing actually and it’s called Liv (Isobel Steele).

Although she’s come home and is ready to confront her problems and give up the booze, Aaron can’t help but worry about his little sister.

Ben tries to get Aaron in the mood for Pride! (Image credit: ITV)

Also, after trying to avoid confronting her worrying symptoms, Faith (Sally Dexter) has agreed to have some tests done, but it looks like she’s going to have to face up to things sooner than she imagined.

When she’s in the cafe, Faith collapses in shocking fashion in front of her ex, Pollard (Chris Chittell). Although she avoids sharing her health worries with him, Pollard can tell something is seriously wrong and realises she needs urgent medical attention.

After her GP, Manpreet (Rebecca Sarker), sends her to the hospital for an urgent MRI.

Once alone with Pollard, Faith finally admits her fear that her cancer has come back, leaving him worried about his former love.

Meanwhile, Leyla (Roxy Shahidi) is back from her honeymoon and is ready to sort things out with Jacob (Joe-Warren Plant).

Emmerdale continues on ITV on Thursday 1 July at 7pm. Air date may change because of Euro 2020 - see our TV Guide for full listings.

