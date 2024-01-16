Emmerdale spoilers: Angel King CONFESSES and is ARRESTED!
Airs Tuesday 23rd January 2024 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's Angel King comes clean in Tuesday's episode (ITV1, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Though Angel King has told her parents that she was driving when Heath Hope died, no one else knows.
But as Nicola and Jimmy have a hushed talk about Bob's suffering, the parents feel terrible that their friend is grieving for his son and thinks that his daughter, Cathy, was the one who caused her twin's death.
Taking matters into her own hands, Angel reveals all in front of Liam, Cathy, April and Brenda admitting she's been lying all along.
It's a huge moment for Cathy who's been in bits over her brother's death and in turmoil over her dad's failure to believe she wasn't responsible.
Nicola and Jimmy reel in horror as their teenage daughter is then arrested for causing death by dangerous driving.
Elsewhere, Chas still hasn't told anyone bar Liam about her cancer diagnosis. Her ex, Paddy, is quick to notice something is bothering her but Chas fobs him off.
Later when Lydia asks Chas is OK, the stressed landlady confides in her, telling her that she has breast cancer, which killed her mum Faith.
At the Hide, Mandy helps Ella prepare for an interview at the surgery, and Mack is caught in the middle when Cain fumes at Aaron for thieving cars.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Victoria Sugden - Isabel Hodgins
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurell Carter
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Boyd - Lawrence Robb
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
- Caleb Miligan - William Ash
- Suni Sharma - Brahmdeo Shannon Ramana
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!