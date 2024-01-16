Emmerdale spoilers: Angel King CONFESSES and is ARRESTED!

Angel can't lie any longer and reveals she was driving when Heath died.

Emmerdale's Angel King comes clean in Tuesday's episode

Though Angel King has told her parents that she was driving when Heath Hope died, no one else knows.

But as Nicola and Jimmy have a hushed talk about Bob's suffering, the parents feel terrible that their friend is grieving for his son and thinks that his daughter, Cathy, was the one who caused her twin's death.

Heath died when he, Cathy and Angel decided to nick Wendy's car to get to a party in Hotten. (Image credit: ITV)

Taking matters into her own hands, Angel reveals all in front of Liam, Cathy, April and Brenda admitting she's been lying all along.

It's a huge moment for Cathy who's been in bits over her brother's death and in turmoil over her dad's failure to believe she wasn't responsible.

Nicola and Jimmy reel in horror as their teenage daughter is then arrested for causing death by dangerous driving.

Elsewhere, Chas still hasn't told anyone bar Liam about her cancer diagnosis. Her ex, Paddy, is quick to notice something is bothering her but Chas fobs him off.

Later when Lydia asks Chas is OK, the stressed landlady confides in her, telling her that she has breast cancer, which killed her mum Faith.

Chas confides her cancer diagnosis in Lydia. (Image credit: ITV)

Can Lydia persuade Chas to tell the rest of the family? (Image credit: ITV )

At the Hide, Mandy helps Ella prepare for an interview at the surgery, and Mack is caught in the middle when Cain fumes at Aaron for thieving cars.

