Emmerdale spoilers: Tom tries to take his own life

It's not long until Belle Dingle (played by Eden Taylor-Draper) is due to confront her estranged husband, Tom King (James Chase) in court on Emmerdale (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Tom was recently arrested and charged with coercive behaviour and assault.



He's been behind bars while he awaits trial.



But on tonight's episode of the ITV soap, Belle is alarmed when she hears from Jimmy King (Nick Miles) that his nephew, Tom, has tried to take his own life while in prison...



Will Tom survive after being rushed to hospital?



And could his attempt to take his own life now put the trial in jeopardy?

All is harmonious at Home Farm... for now!



Kim Tate (Claire King) is looking forward to renewing her wedding vows with husband number 4, Will Taylor (Dean Andrews), at Christmas.



Unfortunately, businesswoman Kim remains unaware that Will is in cahoots with her former financial advisor lover, Peter (David Michaels), and has a plan to bring her down...



In the meantime, Kim decides to make amends with her daughter-in-law, Dawn Taylor (Olivia Bromley).



Kim invites Dawn and her husband, Billy Fletcher (Jay Kontzle), to move back into Home Farm and attend the vow renewal ceremony.



Dawn and Billy moved into Holdgate Farm with their kids, Lucas, Clemmie and Evan earlier in the year.



However, Dawn faces a dilemma over what to do when Billy is outright against the idea of moving back into the big house!

