Emmerdale spoilers: Belle pays the ultimate price for exposing Tom's abuse?

Emmerdale's Belle Dingle is in danger in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Thinking that Amelia has started to see the light about Tom, Belle's relieved.

The teenager has asked if they can have 'a chat' about Tom and Belle's only too happy to talk.

Belle's hoping that if she can get Amelia to realise she's not lying about Tom's evil acts, she can encourage her to keep away from him.

At Wishing Well, Belle is expecting a visit from the teen mum but to her horror, her abusive ex walks in, blocking her exit and locking the door behind him…

Tom has used Amelia to get to Belle… (Image credit: ITV)

At Wishing Well, he locks her inside with him. Is she about to pay the ultimate price for exposing his abusive acts? (Image credit: ITV)

Is Belle in mortal danger?

Will Tom make her pay the ultimate price for exposing his violence and evil acts?

Over at Charles' place, the vicar is furious as Laurel has forged ahead with her plans for the harvest festival celebrations without his consent.

When Laurel calls in to Woodbine, a heated row sparks up which then dissolves into red-hot passion!

Charles is furious with Laurel… (Image credit: ITV)

… and they have a heated row about her harvest festival plans (Image credit: ITV)

… but anger turns to passion! (Image credit: ITV)

Taken aback by their steamy kiss, the pair pull apart but soon find themselves sloping off to the bedroom.

Down the road, their exes, Jai and Manpreet, have a heart-to-heart and decide to seize the day.

When Manpreet calls in to Charles' place, hoping to rekindle their relationship, will she find the vicar in bed with her friend?

Manpreet heads to Woodbine to ask Charles for another chance. Will she find him in bed with Laurel? (Image credit: ITV)

At the surgery, John impresses Liam when he takes steps to prevent Pollard's angina attack.

John steps in to stop Pollard suffering an attack of angina (Image credit: ITV)

Will the former army medic accept Liam's offer of a job?

