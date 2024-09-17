Emmerdale spoilers: Belle pays the ultimate price for exposing Tom's abuse?
Airs Thursday 26th September 2024 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Belle Dingle is in danger in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Thinking that Amelia has started to see the light about Tom, Belle's relieved.
The teenager has asked if they can have 'a chat' about Tom and Belle's only too happy to talk.
Belle's hoping that if she can get Amelia to realise she's not lying about Tom's evil acts, she can encourage her to keep away from him.
At Wishing Well, Belle is expecting a visit from the teen mum but to her horror, her abusive ex walks in, blocking her exit and locking the door behind him…
Is Belle in mortal danger?
Will Tom make her pay the ultimate price for exposing his violence and evil acts?
Over at Charles' place, the vicar is furious as Laurel has forged ahead with her plans for the harvest festival celebrations without his consent.
When Laurel calls in to Woodbine, a heated row sparks up which then dissolves into red-hot passion!
Taken aback by their steamy kiss, the pair pull apart but soon find themselves sloping off to the bedroom.
Down the road, their exes, Jai and Manpreet, have a heart-to-heart and decide to seize the day.
When Manpreet calls in to Charles' place, hoping to rekindle their relationship, will she find the vicar in bed with her friend?
At the surgery, John impresses Liam when he takes steps to prevent Pollard's angina attack.
Will the former army medic accept Liam's offer of a job?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Caleb Milligan - Will Ash
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Laurel Thomas - Charlotte Bellamy
- Gabby Thomas - Rosie Bentham
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Lydia Hart - Karen Blick
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Paddy Dingle - Dominic Brunt
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Tom King - James Chas
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Arthur Thomas - Alfie Clarke
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Ruby Fox-Milligan - Beth Cordingly
- Cathy Hope - Gabrielle Dowling
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Suzy Merton - Martelle Edinborough
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Gail Loman - Rachael Gill-Davis
- Vanessa Woodfield - Michelle Hardwick
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Sarah Sugden - Katie Hill
- Victoria Barton - Isabel Hodgins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooton
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Eve Dingle - Bella James
- Mary Goskirk - Louise Jameson
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Ella Forster - Paula Lane
- Charles Anderson - Kevin Mathurin
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Jimmy King - Nick Miles
- Aaron Dingle - Danny Miller
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Kerry Wyatt - Laura Norton
- Matty Barton - Ash Palmisciano
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Leo Goskirk - Harvey Rogerson
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Leyla Harding - Roxy Shahidi
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Tracy Robinson - Amy Walsh
- Nicola King - Nicola Wheeler
- Claudette Anderson - Flo Wilson
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!