Emmerdale spoilers: Bernice discovers Cathy Hope's SECRET

Bernice calls on her mum skills when helping Cathy Hope

Cathy Hope has been causing dramas, and Bernice Blackstock is about to find out why.

Another saga kicks off for baffled parents Bob and Brenda who are shocked when they get a call from the school to say Cathy ran out of a mock exam and vanished.

It's Bernice who clocks the missing teen who's returned and is making a beeline for home.

Following Cathy inside Connelton Cottage, Bernice finds her washing her skirt in the kitchen sink and the penny drops.

Mustering her mum skills, Bernice listens as mortified Cathy explains she's having really heavy periods, which is why she had to leave school.

Bernice urges the teenager to talk to village GP Manpreet who will be able to help.

Cathy adds that she's been lying to her dad, Bob, to get him off her case as she's just too embarrassed to talk to him about her problem.

Will Bernice do the talking for her?

Elsewhere, David Metcalfe's also having a tough time of it and things are about to get worse.

The failed shopkeeper is sent reeling when his ex, Priya, tells him she's accepted a job in London and will be taking their daughter Amba to live there.

David is far from happy when Priya says she's taking their daughter Amba out of the village as she's accepted a job in London.

Already feeling as if his world is rumbling around him, David decides he's going to take control. What does he mean by that?

Priya's decision upsets another man in her life as Rishi reels when he hears his beloved daughter is leaving and has no plans to include her old dad in the move down south.

