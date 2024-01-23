Emmerdale spoilers: brave Chas tells daughter Eve about her diagnosis
Wednesday 31st January 2024 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's Chas Dingle has a very difficult conversation in Wednesday's episode (ITV1, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
When Chas Dingle was told she has breast cancer, her first thought was her daughter Eve.
Given that Chas' mum Faith died of the same strain of the disease, Chas was terrified by the thought that she might have to leave Eve, who's only four, without a mother.
Though Chas kept the diagnosis under wraps – only sharing the information with Liam, who discovered the lump in her breast, and Lydia – she's now told the rest of her family. Apart from Eve.
With her ex-husband Paddy's help, Chas sits down with their little girl to explain that Mummy is poorly and is going to be seeing doctors to make her better.
As Nicola King's world continues to fall apart in the wake of Angel's confession, she's delivered a fresh blow.
The mum is horrified when local solicitor Ethan says that a charge of death by dangerous driving tends to incur a custodial sentence.
Will she tell her daughter or keep the truth from traumatised Angel?
Later, Bob is utterly horrified and left shaking with rage when he learns Jimmy told Angel to lie about being responsible for Heath's death, pinning the blame on Bob's daughter Cathy instead.
At the Hide, Jai is already fuming with Gabby for going into business with Amit. When he quits his job can Laurel find a way to broker peace?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
