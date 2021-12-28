'Emmerdale' spoilers: Cain Dingle attacks Ellis!
By Sarah Waterfall published
Airs Tuesday 4 January 2022 from 7.00pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Cain Dingle takes revenge in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) is on the prowl and he's after just one thing. Revenge on Ellis Chapman!
With the Dingle's little son Kyle in hospital, Cain believes it's Ellis' fault for not looking after his little lad when he took him out on an adventure with Belle. And Cain's just not going to let it lie.
Having forced Marlon to boot Al's son out of Tall Trees, Moira and Nate worry about what furious Cain will do next.
And they don't have long to wait as dangerous Dingle soon pounces…
Ellis is terrified when Cain jumps him, drives him out to the moors, and abandons him in the cold darkness!
Will Cain leave it there or is there more horror in store for Ellis? Will Ellis survive the awful ordeal?
Elsewhere, has Tracy's sister Vanessa overstepped?
In the wake of Tracy and Nate's split over his one-night stand with Fiona, Vanessa's doing all she can to help her heartbroken sibling.
But when Tracy confides in Vanessa, admitting she's really upset and angry that Nate hasn't even tried to see their baby daughter Frankie since she booted him out, Vanessa keeps quiet.
Uneasy Vanessa knows full well that's not true as she turned Nate away herself!
Will Vanessa confess what happened, or let Tracy carry on thinking the worst of her ex?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.00pm on ITV.
- Tracy Metcalfe - Amy Walsh
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Nate Robinson - Jurrell Carter
- Dawn Taylor - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Meena Jutla - Paige Sandhu
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
