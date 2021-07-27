'Emmerdale' spoilers: Cain Dingle makes a drastic decision… but will he regret it?
Airs Thursday 5 August at 8.00pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Cain Dingle takes a dangerous risk in Thursday's episode (ITV, 8.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
With Sarah Sugden having collapsed on the floor of her home, Belle Dingle gets the shock of her life when she pops round to see her only to find her out cold.
Terrified Belle calls an ambulance which carts Sarah off to the hospital.
As news of Sarah's condition sweeps through the Dingle family, the worry is that it's something is wrong with Sarah's donor heart, which was transplanted back in 2018.
The Dingles are relieved when medics later diagnose Sarah as having had a panic attack.
But panic attacks are no picnic, and when Sarah opens up to concerned Belle and Cain, the concerned mechanic makes a risky decision.
Anxious Sarah is grateful when her granddad Cain passes on information that could help her find the family of her heart donor.
But will Cain's idea soothe her stress or make for more?
Elsewhere, split-up couple Nicola and Jimmy talk about finding the right time to tell the kids that their marriage is over, and decide to wait until Angel's had her birthday party.
Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays (see our TV Guide for full listings).
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Harriet Finch - Katherine Dow Blyton
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- David Metcalfe - Matthew Wolfenden
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel
- Priya Kotecha - Fiona Wade
- Tracy Metcalfe - Amy Walsh
- Liv Flaherty - Isobel Steele
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurrell Carter
- Dawn Taylor - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Barton - Lawrence Robb
- The Dingle Family
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
- Debbie Dingle - Charley Webb
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Aaron Dingle - Danny Miller
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
- The Sugden Family
- Sarah Sugden - Katie Hill
- Diane Sugden - Elizabeth Estensen
- Victoria Sugden - Isabel Hodgins
- The King Family
- Nicola King - Nicola Wheeler
- Jimmy King - Nick Miles
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.