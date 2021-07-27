'Emmerdale' spoilers: Cain Dingle makes a drastic decision… but will he regret it?

Cain Dingle will do anything for his granddaughter Sarah.

Emmerdale's Cain Dingle takes a dangerous risk in Thursday's episode (ITV, 8.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

With Sarah Sugden having collapsed on the floor of her home, Belle Dingle gets the shock of her life when she pops round to see her only to find her out cold.

Terrified Belle calls an ambulance which carts Sarah off to the hospital.

As news of Sarah's condition sweeps through the Dingle family, the worry is that it's something is wrong with Sarah's donor heart, which was transplanted back in 2018.

The Dingles are relieved when medics later diagnose Sarah as having had a panic attack.

But panic attacks are no picnic, and when Sarah opens up to concerned Belle and Cain, the concerned mechanic makes a risky decision.

Anxious Sarah is grateful when her granddad Cain passes on information that could help her find the family of her heart donor.

But will Cain's idea soothe her stress or make for more?

Elsewhere, split-up couple Nicola and Jimmy talk about finding the right time to tell the kids that their marriage is over, and decide to wait until Angel's had her birthday party.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays (see our TV Guide for full listings).