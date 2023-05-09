Emmerdale spoilers: Cain Dingle supports DEVASTAED wife Moira... what has Caleb done?

Moira Dingle tells Cain she's giving up the fight for Butler's.

Emmerdale's Moira Dingle is a broken woman as Cain Dingle supports her in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

At Butler's Farm, things are bleak.

Farmer Moira Dingle has been doing everything she can to keep her business going.

But something's happened and she just can't come back from it.

As she and Cain take stock, Moira sends her husband reeling as she tells him she's giving up the fight.

While the emotional farmer leans on Cain for support, they're unaware that Caleb is watching them, pleased that everything is coming together.

Caleb watches on as Moira crumbles on Cain and tells her husband she's done with the farm. (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, over at Home Farm, Nicky seizes a chance to try to unlock Kim's password so he can rummage around in her laptop and her accounts.

But Nicky fails his mission leaving his dad Caleb's scam – to take his dad Frank's estate out off Kim – needing a plan B…

At the scrapyard, Jimmy's worried when his nephew Tom scarpers at the mere mention of his dad Carl.

At the scrapyard, Tom is talking to his uncle, Jimmy… (Image credit: ITV)

Jimmy's worried when Tom scarpers when his dad Carl crops up in conversation. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights on ITV from 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings.