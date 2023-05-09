Emmerdale spoilers: Cain Dingle supports DEVASTAED wife Moira... what has Caleb done?
Airs Wednesday 17th May 2023 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Moira Dingle is a broken woman as Cain Dingle supports her in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
At Butler's Farm, things are bleak.
Farmer Moira Dingle has been doing everything she can to keep her business going.
But something's happened and she just can't come back from it.
As she and Cain take stock, Moira sends her husband reeling as she tells him she's giving up the fight.
While the emotional farmer leans on Cain for support, they're unaware that Caleb is watching them, pleased that everything is coming together.
Meanwhile, over at Home Farm, Nicky seizes a chance to try to unlock Kim's password so he can rummage around in her laptop and her accounts.
But Nicky fails his mission leaving his dad Caleb's scam – to take his dad Frank's estate out off Kim – needing a plan B…
At the scrapyard, Jimmy's worried when his nephew Tom scarpers at the mere mention of his dad Carl.
Emmerdale continues weeknights on ITV from 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurell Carter
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Boyd - Lawrence Robb
- Bernice Blackstock - Sam Giles
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
- Caleb Miligan - William Ash
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!