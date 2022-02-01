'Emmerdale' spoilers: Cain Dingle to lose custody of Kyle?

Cain Dingle stands to lose his son Kyle when Amy kicks off.

Emmerdale's Cain Dingle is treading on toes Monday's episode (ITV, 7.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Cain Dingle's war with Al Chapman has been raging for months. But the battle might be about to cost Cain dearly.

With the mechanic furious about Al shacking up with Kerry – his son Kyle's live-in gran – Cain wants words with his baby mama Amy.

He doesn't want his enemy anywhere near his child let alone living under the same roof.

But Amy doesn't take kindly to Cain attempting to dictate to her or her mum for that matter.

As a row bubbles up, angry Amy bites back and warns Cain that she'll fight him for custody of their son if he doesn't back off.

Later, Moira tells Amy she'll try to pacify her husband. But with Al prowling, desperate to get a rise out of fiery Cain, is Moira aiming to attempt the impossible?

At Mulberry, Laurel is in a state as her landlord, Kim Tate, is planning to sell the place.

Having lived there with the kids for years, Laurel can't bear the thought of moving out and leaving behind their treasured the memories of her late husband Ashley.

Jai's desperate to help his distraught girlfriend but also needs to make sure she doesn't find out he's secretly taken out a loan in her name.

Knowing his dodgy handiwork means applying for a mortgage is out of the question Jai suggests Kim sells Brook Cottage which would make Bernice homeless instead!

When that fails, and Laurel starts talking about buying Mulberry from Kim, panicked Jai targets his own family home, Holdgate!

Before long Jai has got Bernice and his sister Priya on his case and they're furious that he's been trying to turf them out of their homes.

As an argument kicks off, Sharma dad, Rishi, suddenly collapses…

Elsewhere, excited Ellis tells Al that he's landed a job abroad and is taking it. Ellis is dreading breaking the news to Belle. But it doesn't get to that as his dad lets the news slip…

Belle is furious and realises this means she's dumped. Is there anything Ellis can say to placate her?

Emmerdale continues weeknights at 7.00pm on ITV.