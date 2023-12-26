Emmerdale spoilers: Caleb and Amit… Best of frenemies?

Emmerdale's Caleb Milligan has got Amit's back in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

As the life-changing events of New Year's Eve play out, Amit Sharma is going through his own ordeal and it's Caleb who's here for the unpopular dad.

With both their sons having endured a horrific homophobic attack that hospitalised Suni, the men dropped their beef when they united to get revenge on the thugs.

Amit's plan to return to India was shelved so he could be there to support traumatised son, and also have another go at repairing his relationship with Jai.

In the Woolie, Caleb encourages his frenemy to carry on trying with his estranged son.

Can the fractured Sharmas reach a resolution?

Elsewhere in the village, Tracy feels guilty after recent events continue to haunt her.

