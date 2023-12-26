Emmerdale spoilers: Caleb and Amit… Best of frenemies?
Airs Tuesday 2nd January 2024 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's Caleb Milligan has got Amit's back in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
As the life-changing events of New Year's Eve play out, Amit Sharma is going through his own ordeal and it's Caleb who's here for the unpopular dad.
With both their sons having endured a horrific homophobic attack that hospitalised Suni, the men dropped their beef when they united to get revenge on the thugs.
Amit's plan to return to India was shelved so he could be there to support traumatised son, and also have another go at repairing his relationship with Jai.
In the Woolie, Caleb encourages his frenemy to carry on trying with his estranged son.
Can the fractured Sharmas reach a resolution?
Elsewhere in the village, Tracy feels guilty after recent events continue to haunt her.
Emmerdale continues weeknights on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Victoria Sugden - Isabel Hodgins
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurell Carter
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Boyd - Lawrence Robb
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
- Caleb Miligan - William Ash
- Suni Sharma - Brahmdeo Shannon Ramana
