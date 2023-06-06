Emmerdale spoilers: Caleb Milligan DISOWNED by the Dingles?

Emmerdale's Caleb Milligan's fate is in the hands of the Dingle court in Monday's episode (ITV1, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings) — will he be kicked out of the village?

Cain Dingle is furious when he discovers that Caleb has moved into the B&B and a desperate Nate Dingle suggests that they let the family decide Caleb's fate in a bid to prevent the brothers from fighting.

Later on, the Dingle court gathers to debate Caleb. But as the proceedings between Belle, Cain, Charity, Chas, Moira, Nate, Noah, Sam and Zak get underway, the court is thrown into chaos when Caleb makes a shock appearance and is determined to stay in the village.

But will the Dingle clan have a different plan in store for Caleb?

Meanwhile, Mackenzie Boyd continues to reassure Chloe Harris that he's moved on from his ex-wife Charity Dingle. But she's conflicted when he asks to spend the day with her.

Sparks fly between Mack and Chloe when they return from their day trip and the former lovers head upstairs. Will Mack focus on settling down as a family unit with his and Chloe's son Reuben or does he still have eyes for Charity?

