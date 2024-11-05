Emmerdale spoilers: Can the Kings save their marriage?

Nicola and Jimmy hash it out. Can they reunite?

Emmerdale's Nicola King has it out with Jimmy in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

The Kings' marriage is in crisis at the moment.

The husband and wife have had a massive argument about Tom.

Nicola told Jimmy that she was moving out when he failed to back her up.

With Nicola having discovered that Tom has been terrifying Carl, she's become more and more convinced that Belle Dingle has been telling the truth about him being abusive.

Nicola and Jimmy have fallen out over their opinions of Tom. (Image credit: ITV)

Certain that Tom is a fraud who is covering up a whole raft of evil acts, Nicola went to the police with Carl and told them what had been going on.

When Jimmy later refused to ask Tom to leave their home, Nicola told him she was moving over to Laurel's with the kids as she didn't want to be around Tom's evil mess especially given Angel has just been released from Young Offenders'.

It's been tough for Nicola who, over at Mulberry, has been trying to encourage Angel to go back to school.

She's been left truly horrified by her daughter's dark responses and needs Jimmy more than ever.

Angel told Nicola that she feels like she's evil to the core. (Image credit: ITV)

Having taken Laurel's advice, Nicola heads home to talk to her husband.

Will they make up?

Elsewhere, putting their recent spate behind them, Caleb comes to Pollard's rescue when he finds him in a state.

Swallowing his pride, Pollard, who has Parkinson's, accepts Caleb's offer of a lift to see Liam, the village GP.

The doctor tells him that he's suffering because he hasn't been able to take his usual medication.

Proud Pollard makes Liam promise not to tell his loved ones that he's suffering. Determined to keep calm and carry on, he then returns to work at the shop.

Pollard may have had a taste of Caleb's good side but Jai doesn't get the same treatment.

Jai tells Caleb he wants his money back. (Image credit: ITV)

Over it, angry Jai tells Caleb he wants his money out of the offshore bank account and back in his hand.

Pretending to put a call in, Caleb plays along and tells Jai it can't be done immediately…

Caleb pretends to call the bank to appease angry Jai. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale is on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday this week from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.