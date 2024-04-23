Emmerdale spoilers: Cancer survivor Chas Dingle faces her big fear

Chas Dingle struggles as she tries to process her new body image in the wake of her double mastectomy

Emmerdale's Chas Dingle is feeling all the feels in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Chas Dingle has been through such a lot these past few months.

Having a double mastectomy is a huge deal and she's still processing her emotions.

Though she's cancer-free, the evil disease's demons linger on and she's feeling 'less than' and really insecure.

Aaron Dingle was by his mum's hospital bedside when she came round after having had a double mastectomy. (Image credit: ITV)

In her bedroom, the troubled mum contemplates trying on the prostheses she's been given.

Will Charity's encouragement help Chas take the next step in her journey?

Will she decide she doesn't need them or will she find the boobs a comfort?

Chas faces her fears. (Image credit: ITV)

It's the morning after for Manpreet who tried to plant a kiss on Billy during Ella's boozy girls' night out.

Married Billy turned the other cheek when Manpreet had a few too many and tried to kiss him! (Image credit: ITV)

Having spotted the signs of a crush, Ella tried to warn off the GP, who's in a relationship with village vicar Charles, but Manpreet didn't listen and made a move on the married PT.

Putting her spoke in, Ella advises Manpreet not to bother mentioning it to Charles but to give Billy an apology.

The thing is, when Manpreet takes Billy to one side to talk, she doesn't realise Charles is in earshot and has heard every word!

When Manpreet apologises to Billy for trying to kiss him, her partner Charles hears every word… (Image credit: ITV)

Will Charles bat it off – like Dawn does when Billy tells her about it – or is this going to cause a major problem for the couple?

Elsewhere, Nicola's all over it when Jimmy moots the idea of organising a village fete.

Jimmy and Nicola have been trying to get their lives back on track. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.