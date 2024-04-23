Emmerdale spoilers: Cancer survivor Chas Dingle faces her big fear
Airs Tuesday 30th April 2024 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's Chas Dingle is feeling all the feels in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Chas Dingle has been through such a lot these past few months.
Having a double mastectomy is a huge deal and she's still processing her emotions.
Though she's cancer-free, the evil disease's demons linger on and she's feeling 'less than' and really insecure.
In her bedroom, the troubled mum contemplates trying on the prostheses she's been given.
Will Charity's encouragement help Chas take the next step in her journey?
Will she decide she doesn't need them or will she find the boobs a comfort?
It's the morning after for Manpreet who tried to plant a kiss on Billy during Ella's boozy girls' night out.
Having spotted the signs of a crush, Ella tried to warn off the GP, who's in a relationship with village vicar Charles, but Manpreet didn't listen and made a move on the married PT.
Putting her spoke in, Ella advises Manpreet not to bother mentioning it to Charles but to give Billy an apology.
The thing is, when Manpreet takes Billy to one side to talk, she doesn't realise Charles is in earshot and has heard every word!
Will Charles bat it off – like Dawn does when Billy tells her about it – or is this going to cause a major problem for the couple?
Elsewhere, Nicola's all over it when Jimmy moots the idea of organising a village fete.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!