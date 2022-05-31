Emmerdale spoilers: Charity Dingle awaits her son's sentence — is Noah going down?

Emmerdale's Charity Dingle is about to find out if she's sent her son to jail in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

When Charity turns up in court, she can't fail to notice the look of disgust on Noah's face.

Her teen son has cut all ties with his mum, blaming her for landing him in trouble with the police.

But Charity felt she had to report him for stalking Chloe in a bid to teach him right from wrong.

Having been staying at Wishing Well and leaning on Belle, Noah braces himself for the judge's decision…

Will Charity's prediction turn out right? Will he get community service or is Noah going behind bars?

Back in the village, Sarah gutted. It's her birthday and thanks to Noah's drama, her gran Charity has totally forgotten.

Elsewhere, Nicola's beginning to regret getting her sister Bernice involved in council business. But Bernice is loving it. As the siblings compete in a meeting, Nicola does the dirty and delivers Bernice's ideas as her own!

At Home Farm, Kim's noticed Will's jumpy behaviour and starts to worry he's hiding something. He is of course, but he's not about to tell Kim he's trying to find out if her son Jamie faked his death and is still alive!

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.