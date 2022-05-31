Emmerdale spoilers: Charity Dingle awaits her son's sentence — is Noah going down?
By Sarah Waterfall published
Airs Tuesday 7th June 2022 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Charity Dingle is about to find out if she's sent her son to jail in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
When Charity turns up in court, she can't fail to notice the look of disgust on Noah's face.
Her teen son has cut all ties with his mum, blaming her for landing him in trouble with the police.
But Charity felt she had to report him for stalking Chloe in a bid to teach him right from wrong.
Having been staying at Wishing Well and leaning on Belle, Noah braces himself for the judge's decision…
Will Charity's prediction turn out right? Will he get community service or is Noah going behind bars?
Back in the village, Sarah gutted. It's her birthday and thanks to Noah's drama, her gran Charity has totally forgotten.
Elsewhere, Nicola's beginning to regret getting her sister Bernice involved in council business. But Bernice is loving it. As the siblings compete in a meeting, Nicola does the dirty and delivers Bernice's ideas as her own!
At Home Farm, Kim's noticed Will's jumpy behaviour and starts to worry he's hiding something. He is of course, but he's not about to tell Kim he's trying to find out if her son Jamie faked his death and is still alive!
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Harriet Finch - Katherine Dow Blyton
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel
- Priya Kotecha - Fiona Wade
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurrell Carter
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Barton - Lawrence Robb
- Bernice Blackstock - Sam Giles
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Liv Dingle - Isobel Steele
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018… and the nickname Soapbird!
