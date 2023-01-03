Emmerdale spoilers: Charity Dingle clashes with Mack
Airs Friday 13th January 2023 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Charity Dingle has an issue going on under her roof in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
It's all cosy cosy at Charity Dingle's gaff. But it's a bit too cosy for Mack who wants new houseguest Chloe, who's secretly carrying his child, out.
He was gobsmacked when Charity — who's tried to look out for Chloe ever since her son Noah put her through hell — asked her to move in.
With Charity fond of Chloe and with Sarah being her best mate, Mack was outnumbered and thrown off guard when the decision was made.
But he's far from happy about the situation which is putting all the more pressure on his sordid secret. At the end of the day, Mack's priority is making sure his fiancee never finds out about his regrettable one-night stand with Chloe.
As Mackenzie pressures on Chloe to do one, how will fiery Charity react to see her fiance trying to putt a pregnant young woman out on the streets?
At Home Farm, Kim Tate doesn't hold back as she tells Gabby she's just not ready to run her business.
Gabby's been trying really hard and is crushed by her boss' words.
But a pep talk from stepmum Laurel changes everything for Gabby who turns the situation around leaving hard-nosed Kim impressed!
Elsewhere, the Dingles are up to their necks in yet more drama…
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV – see our TV Guide for full listings.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel
- Priya Kotecha - Fiona Wade
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurell Carter
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Boyd - Lawrence Robb
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Bernice Blackstock - Sam Giles
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
Whattowatch Newsletter
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.