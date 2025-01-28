Emmerdale spoilers: Charity Dingle does the unthinkable at Home Farm!

Emmerdale's Charity Dingle does the unthinkable and steals from Kim Tate in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

At Home Farm, Charity Dingle has snuck in, intent on finding out what Joe Tate is up to.

She's not taken in by his act and is determined to find out why he's schmoozing around her son Noah, his half-brother.

Charity has warned Joe Tate to stay away from her son Noah but he's ignored her warnings (Image credit: ITV)

But as Charity is rummaging around in the office, opening all the drawers and scrambling about in her files, she hears Kim returning.

Charity Dingle rummages around in Home Farm looking for intel on Joe Tate (Image credit: ITV)

Panicked, the Dingle grabs a nearby laptop and pegs it.

Will the computer give the answers she's looking for?

Will Charity get away with her theft?

Elsewhere, Jacob's suspicions are piqued, and Ross is left feeling really frustrated.

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV1 and ITVX .