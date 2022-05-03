Emmerdale spoilers: Charity Dingle is forced to do the unthinkable

Emmerdale's Charity has the weight of the world on her shoulders in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

When Charity Dingle discovered her son Noah had been stalking his ex girlfriend Chloe and was trying to stop her from shopping him, the mum entered into nightmare territory.

Charity Dingle has done something she may regret… (Image credit: ITV)

Should she help Noah who's clearly very troubled?

Should she destroy the evidence and beg Chloe to stay quiet?

Or should she show her son right from wrong and report Noah for his crimes?

Noah has been stalking Chloe for weeks... (Image credit: ITV)

As an epic week of high-octane episodes comes to a close, Charity breaks 'the code'.

She's clearly gone up against one of her own… But who, how and why?

Is Noah at the root of the issue, which clearly has Charity stressed out of her mind?

Is the Woolie landlady set to be cast out of the Dingles yet again?

Elsewhere, copper Harriet is on a mission.

But given all that's gone on in the village and her links to the community is it legit police business – or will Harriet be flying under the legal radar to complete the task in hand?

Questions, questions…

Harriet takes centre stage in Friday's episode. (Image credit: ITV)

Last but not least there's Moira who wanted answers when she found her mother-in-law Faith lobbing a dumbbell through Dan Spencer's front door.

As the Dingle farmer dishes out an ultimatum is it aimed at Faith? Could Faith's secret put Moira's marriage to Cain at risk?

Moira dishes out an ultimatum… Who's got a decision to make? (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.