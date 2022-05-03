Emmerdale spoilers: Charity Dingle is forced to do the unthinkable
By Sarah Waterfall published
Airs Friday 13th May 2022 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Charity has the weight of the world on her shoulders in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
When Charity Dingle discovered her son Noah had been stalking his ex girlfriend Chloe and was trying to stop her from shopping him, the mum entered into nightmare territory.
Should she help Noah who's clearly very troubled?
Should she destroy the evidence and beg Chloe to stay quiet?
Or should she show her son right from wrong and report Noah for his crimes?
As an epic week of high-octane episodes comes to a close, Charity breaks 'the code'.
She's clearly gone up against one of her own… But who, how and why?
Is Noah at the root of the issue, which clearly has Charity stressed out of her mind?
Is the Woolie landlady set to be cast out of the Dingles yet again?
Elsewhere, copper Harriet is on a mission.
But given all that's gone on in the village and her links to the community is it legit police business – or will Harriet be flying under the legal radar to complete the task in hand?
Questions, questions…
Last but not least there's Moira who wanted answers when she found her mother-in-law Faith lobbing a dumbbell through Dan Spencer's front door.
As the Dingle farmer dishes out an ultimatum is it aimed at Faith? Could Faith's secret put Moira's marriage to Cain at risk?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018… and the nickname Soapbird!
