Emmerdale spoilers: Charity Dingle plays with fire as she takes Sarah for a joyride!

Emmerdale's Charity Dingle pulls a daring stunt for granddaughter Sarah Sugden in Monday's episode.

Charity Dingle rushes Sarah out of the house with the promise of a proper Dingle experience. It's bound to end in disaster when the Dingles are involved, especially when it's revealed that Charity's so-called Dingle surprise for Sarah is a joyride in a seemingly stolen expensive car.

However, Charity is left guilty when she mocks Vinny Dingle's inexperience compared to Gabby Thomas after they slept together for the first time.



The unlikely couple began to bond a while back after Mandy Dingle asked Gabby to spend some time with lonely Vinny, although things got off to a shaky start when Vinny tried to kiss a mortified Gabby. Gabby's step-mother Laurel Thomas then encouraged her to give good guy Vinny a chance after a string of failed romances.

Their friendship has now turned into a blossoming relationship, but it's been rather overwhelming for Vinny who had to admit that he never slept with anyone before or since his late wife Liv Flaherty.

While Vinny is left hurt by Charity's cruel jibe, Gabby is excited when Laurel suggests the idea of buying her estranged husband Jai Sharma's shares in the Hide amid their ongoing divorce. How will Jai feel being bought out by his former wife?

