Emmerdale spoilers: Charity Dingle plays with fire as she takes Sarah for a joyride!
Airs Monday 19th August 2024 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's Charity Dingle pulls a daring stunt for granddaughter Sarah Sugden in Monday's episode (ITV1, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Charity Dingle rushes Sarah out of the house with the promise of a proper Dingle experience. It's bound to end in disaster when the Dingles are involved, especially when it's revealed that Charity's so-called Dingle surprise for Sarah is a joyride in a seemingly stolen expensive car.
However, Charity is left guilty when she mocks Vinny Dingle's inexperience compared to Gabby Thomas after they slept together for the first time.
The unlikely couple began to bond a while back after Mandy Dingle asked Gabby to spend some time with lonely Vinny, although things got off to a shaky start when Vinny tried to kiss a mortified Gabby. Gabby's step-mother Laurel Thomas then encouraged her to give good guy Vinny a chance after a string of failed romances.
Their friendship has now turned into a blossoming relationship, but it's been rather overwhelming for Vinny who had to admit that he never slept with anyone before or since his late wife Liv Flaherty.
While Vinny is left hurt by Charity's cruel jibe, Gabby is excited when Laurel suggests the idea of buying her estranged husband Jai Sharma's shares in the Hide amid their ongoing divorce. How will Jai feel being bought out by his former wife?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV1 see our TV Guide for full listings.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- David Metcalfe - Matthew Wolfenden
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurrell Carter
- Dawn Taylor - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Barton - Lawrence Robb
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Grace is a freelancer writer with WhatToWatch.com, and she now writes for our sister site TechRadar. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film and TV grow stronger.
You'll usually find her watching the drama unfold in the latest reality series or much-loved UK soaps (usually with chocolate by her side!). She's an expert in EastEnders, Emmerdale, Coronation Street and everything reality-related from Selling Sunset and Married At First Sight UK to 90 Day Fiancé UK. Plus Netflix megahit Virgin River!
Grace also likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series.