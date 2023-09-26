Emmerdale spoilers: Charity Dingle tells Chloe she SLEPT with Mack?
Airs Thursday 5th October 2023 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Will Emmerdale's Charity Dingle tell Chloe about Mack's betrayal in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings)?
Relations between Charity Dingle, her ex Mackenzie Boyd and his fiancee Chloe Harris are at an all time low.
Still cringing from the awful date night which saw Charity and Liam and Mack and Chloe in the B&B for dinner, Charity's trying to give her love rival a wide berth.
The lonely Dingle is devastated that Mack has proposed to Chloe, the very woman who broke up their marriage shortly after they'd tied the knot.
But with Mack and Charity recently having slept together in secret, the landlady could reveal the truth at any time if she so wished.
However a super stressful situation brings the women together when Chloe's forced to ask Charity to drive her in to hospital when her baby son, who had meningitis, starts running a high temperature.
As the mums deal with the health scare, guilt-wracked Charity does her best to comfort Chloe who is elated when Reuben is given the all-clear.
Overwhelmed with emotion, Chloe attempts to clear the air once and for all. Will Charity come clean and confess?
At the Dingles', Lydia is horrified when Mandy asks if she's been having an affair.
Not prepared to tell the beautician she was raped by Craig, Lydia tries to shut down Mandy's line of questioning before she runs off in a state.
But when Kim finds her a state, Lydia cracks. Unable to stay quiet any longer, the Dingle tells Kim what happened.
Will she listen when Kim gently urges her to share her awful ordeal with her husband Sam?
Elsewhere, Cain and Caleb head over to Wylie's… what are the brothers up to?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!