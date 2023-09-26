Emmerdale spoilers: Charity Dingle tells Chloe she SLEPT with Mack?

Charity takes Chloe to hospital to get poorly Reuben checked out

Will Emmerdale's Charity Dingle tell Chloe about Mack's betrayal in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings)?

Relations between Charity Dingle, her ex Mackenzie Boyd and his fiancee Chloe Harris are at an all time low.

Still cringing from the awful date night which saw Charity and Liam and Mack and Chloe in the B&B for dinner, Charity's trying to give her love rival a wide berth.

The lonely Dingle is devastated that Mack has proposed to Chloe, the very woman who broke up their marriage shortly after they'd tied the knot.

Chloe and Mack recently got engaged. (Image credit: ITV)

But with Mack and Charity recently having slept together in secret, the landlady could reveal the truth at any time if she so wished.

But Mack's harbouring a secret from his fiancee – he's slept with his ex-wife Charity! (Image credit: ITV)

However a super stressful situation brings the women together when Chloe's forced to ask Charity to drive her in to hospital when her baby son, who had meningitis, starts running a high temperature.

As the mums deal with the health scare, guilt-wracked Charity does her best to comfort Chloe who is elated when Reuben is given the all-clear.

Overwhelmed with emotion, Chloe attempts to clear the air once and for all. Will Charity come clean and confess?

When Chloe clears the air with Charity, will the pub landlady confess that she and Mack slept together? (Image credit: ITV)

At the Dingles', Lydia is horrified when Mandy asks if she's been having an affair.

Not prepared to tell the beautician she was raped by Craig, Lydia tries to shut down Mandy's line of questioning before she runs off in a state.

Mandy asks Lydia if she's been having an affair. (Image credit: ITV)

But when Kim finds her a state, Lydia cracks. Unable to stay quiet any longer, the Dingle tells Kim what happened.

Will she listen when Kim gently urges her to share her awful ordeal with her husband Sam?

Lydia runs off in a tearful state and is found by Kim… (Image credit: ITV)

… Kim comforts Lydia who finally admits the terrible truth that Craig raped her. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Cain and Caleb head over to Wylie's… what are the brothers up to?

Why are Cain and Caleb poking around at Wylie's Farm? (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.