'Emmerdale' spoilers: Charles Anderson has some explaining to do!

Charles Anderson is under the spotlight when a secret is revealed in Friday’s double episode of Emmerdale (ITV, 7.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings).

Murderous Meena may be safely locked up in prison, but the effects of her evil actions are still being felt around the village…

Many of the villagers have been affected in some way, so Charles has decided to set up a support group for people whose loved ones were murdered by the twisted killer and for those people who lived to tell the tale.

Meena Jutla's evil deed has affected everyone in the village in one way or another. (Image credit: ITV)

Among those in attendance are the killer’s sister, Manpreet, who was almost killed when Meena locked her and Vinny Dingle in a barn and left them to choke on the exhaust fumes of the Dingles’ van…

Liam, whose daughter Leanna was murdered, has also signed up, along with his wife Leyla, who was shot by Meena when she got caught up in her sick revenge on Billy and Dawn.

Priya, Liam, Manpreet and Leyla are among the members of Charles' support group. (Image credit: ITV)

Charles has set up the group after visiting Meena in prison and heard her sickeningly brag about the murder of his ex-girlfriend, Andrea Tate.

He had been hoping to get Meena to make a full confession but after hearing her gleefully recount Andrea’s murder, he’s decided to give up and to not to see her again…

At the group’s second meeting, Liam and the other members found out that Charles had been visiting Meena in prison so now they are asking questions.

How have they reacted to the news?

How has the support group reacted to Charles Anderson's revelation? (Image credit: ITV)

Also in tonight’s episode…

Following the success of his pop-up venture… Marlon does a cracking deal with Mack to return to The Woolpack…

Marlon brokers a deal with Mack! (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.00pm on ITV.