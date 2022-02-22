'Emmerdale' spoilers: Charles Anderson has some explaining to do!
Airs Friday 4th March 2022 at 7.00pm on ITV.
Charles Anderson is under the spotlight when a secret is revealed in Friday’s double episode of Emmerdale (ITV, 7.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings).
Murderous Meena may be safely locked up in prison, but the effects of her evil actions are still being felt around the village…
Many of the villagers have been affected in some way, so Charles has decided to set up a support group for people whose loved ones were murdered by the twisted killer and for those people who lived to tell the tale.
Among those in attendance are the killer’s sister, Manpreet, who was almost killed when Meena locked her and Vinny Dingle in a barn and left them to choke on the exhaust fumes of the Dingles’ van…
Liam, whose daughter Leanna was murdered, has also signed up, along with his wife Leyla, who was shot by Meena when she got caught up in her sick revenge on Billy and Dawn.
Charles has set up the group after visiting Meena in prison and heard her sickeningly brag about the murder of his ex-girlfriend, Andrea Tate.
He had been hoping to get Meena to make a full confession but after hearing her gleefully recount Andrea’s murder, he’s decided to give up and to not to see her again…
At the group’s second meeting, Liam and the other members found out that Charles had been visiting Meena in prison so now they are asking questions.
How have they reacted to the news?
Also in tonight’s episode…
Following the success of his pop-up venture… Marlon does a cracking deal with Mack to return to The Woolpack…
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.00pm on ITV.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Harriet Finch - Katherine Dow Blyton
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- David Metcalfe - Matthew Wolfenden
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel
- Priya Kotecha - Fiona Wade
- Tracy Metcalfe - Amy Walsh
- Liv Flaherty - Isobel Steele
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurrell Carter
- Dawn Taylor - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Barton - Lawrence Robb
