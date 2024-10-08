Emmerdale spoilers: Chas accidentally lands Caleb in BIG TROUBLE

Chas urges Ruby to find out what about her mum Helen's last days.

Emmerdale's Ruby Milligan is about to lose it in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Ruby Milligan is thrown when she takes receipt of her mum Helen's ashes.

Given that mother and daughter were still estranged when Helen died, loads of questions will forever remain unanswered and it's killing Ruby.

Of course, what she doesn't know is that someone way closer to home could put her out of her misery: her husband Caleb who visited Helen on her deathbed.

After wrangling with his despised mother-in-law, Caleb promised to bring Ruby to her bedside… for a fee of £100K!

Helen paid up… but passed away before she clapped eyes on her long-lost daughter who's been left desperate for closure.

Caleb's been keeping secrets from his wife Ruby. (Image credit: ITV)

In a state, after making a snap decision about what to do with her mum's ashes, Ruby heads straight for the Woolie and drowns her sorrows.

Bending Chas' ear, haunted Ruby opens up to her sister-in-law who urges her to call the hospital to see if they can tell her anything about Helen's last days.

Biting the bullet, Ruby contacts the ward and is stunned to find out that her mum had been trying to reach her and wanted to reconcile.

Reeling, to Ruby's utter horror, the hospital worker goes on to recall Caleb's visits to Helen's bedside, unwittingly landing Ruby's husband in huuuuuuge trouble.

Uh oh…

What will Caleb say when Ruby confronts him?

At Home Farm, Kim's thrown when Will gives her flowers to comfort her following her friend Zak's death. Will she accept them?

At Home Farm, Will takes it easy on Kim who's grieving for her late friend Zak Dingle. (Image credit: ITV)

Later, Will works on mending his relationship with Dawn while her husband Billy secretly plans to fight in another dodgy boxing bout for cash.

As Chas declares the Woolpack a space for mourners to gather and remember her uncle Zak, later, at Wishing Well, the Dingles raise a glass to him.

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.