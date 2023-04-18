Emmerdale spoilers: Chas Dingle asks Caleb to move in!

Is Chas Dingle making a mistake when she invites her brother Caleb to move into The Woolpack on Emmerdale?

Chas Dingle (played by Lucy Pargeter) is ready to officially welcome her half-brother, Caleb Milligan (William Ash), to the family on tonight's episode of Emmerdale (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Although Chas and Caleb previously had a bust-up, after he meddled in her troubled marriage to Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt), the pub landlady is ready to move forward.



So she invites Caleb to move into The Woolpack!

Caleb accepts Chas's invitation but secretly hopes that he has made the right decision.



After all, both Caleb and his SECRET son, Nicky (Lewis Cope), are on a revenge mission to take back their birth right of Home Farm.



If the truth comes out about their Tate/ Dingle origins, then things could get very messy...

Caleb and Nicky have unfinished business in Emmerdale! (Image credit: ITV)

In the meantime, while Chas is playing happy families with Caleb at The Woolpack, how will she react if she discovers Tom King (James Chase) is back in the village?



Chas was once almost married to Tom's dad, Carl, who turned out to be a murderer!



Chas killed Carl in self-defence and was later stalked by a vengeful Tom...



After a flirty reunion with his ex-girlfriend, Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper), outside the Wellness Retreat, Tom is looking forward to reconnecting with Belle over a drink.



Which could mean it won't be long before Tom sets foot inside the pub and comes face-to-face with Chas again...



Has Tom forgiven Chas for what happened in the past?



Or does the lad still possess his dad's darkside...

Belle has been reunited with her ex-boyfriend Tom on Emmerdale. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV

Catch-up on the latest episodes on the ITV Hub