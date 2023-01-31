Emmerdale spoilers: Chas Dingle and Caleb have a BIG falling out
Airs Friday 10th February 2023 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Chas Dingle isn't impressed with Caleb in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm – see our TV Guide for full listings).
Chas Dingle has had a gutful and she just doesn't want any more grief.
Her split from husband Paddy, thanks to her affair with Al, which had catastrophic consequences, has left her broken and numb. She's also still grieving the loss of her beloved mum Faith.
Relations between Chas and Paddy are currently at an all-time low, making for a frosty atmosphere behind the scenes at the Woolie where the exes are living together, apart.
So the last thing she needs is Caleb, her brother who's totally new on the scene, to stick his oar in.
Will Caleb manage to pacify his fiery sister when she goes in on him for interfering?
Elsewhere, Bob's got some making up to do with his teenager Cathy who shut down her birthday party thanks to his clumsy comments.
Bob's determined to stand strong and be the rock-solid dad Cathy needs. Can he make it up to his angsty adolescent daughter?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV – see our TV Guide for full listings.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel
- Priya Kotecha - Fiona Wade
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurell Carter
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Boyd - Lawrence Robb
- Bernice Blackstock - Sam Giles
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!
