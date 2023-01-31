Emmerdale spoilers: Chas Dingle and Caleb have a BIG falling out

Chas Dingle has words with her brother Caleb who she feels has been interfering in her life.

Emmerdale's Chas Dingle isn't impressed with Caleb in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm – see our TV Guide for full listings).

Chas Dingle has had a gutful and she just doesn't want any more grief.

Her split from husband Paddy, thanks to her affair with Al, which had catastrophic consequences, has left her broken and numb. She's also still grieving the loss of her beloved mum Faith.

Relations between Chas and Paddy are currently at an all-time low, making for a frosty atmosphere behind the scenes at the Woolie where the exes are living together, apart.

Chas and Paddy are constantly arguing in the wake of their messy split. (Image credit: ITV)

So the last thing she needs is Caleb, her brother who's totally new on the scene, to stick his oar in.

Will Caleb manage to pacify his fiery sister when she goes in on him for interfering?

Elsewhere, Bob's got some making up to do with his teenager Cathy who shut down her birthday party thanks to his clumsy comments.

Bob's determined to stand strong and be the rock-solid dad Cathy needs. Can he make it up to his angsty adolescent daughter?

Bob just can't seem to put a foot right with his teen daughter Cathy. (Image credit: ITV)

