Emmerdale spoilers: Dying Faith Dingle's last request…
By Sarah Waterfall published
Airs Wednesday 24th August 2022 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Faith Dingle says she wants to go out with a bang in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
Faith Dingle's not about to let her terminal cancer get in the way of her having a good time. And with her palliative care nurse having encouraged her to live her last days to the fullest, Faith has a plan.
As Chas accompanies her mum on a walk through the beautiful countryside, they're painfully reminded of Faith's limitations. The stroll is too much for Faith whose pain stops her in her tracks. Ever the optimist, she whoops with joy when she's able to flag down a passing farmer and grab a lift on the back of his hay truck!
Sharing a special moment with Chas, Faith tells her daughter she's sorting out her bucket list and at the very top of it is a party!
As the pair chats, married Chas, who's been having an affair with Al Chapman, winces as her infidel mum advises her not to make the same mistakes in life as she did.
Will Chas nip it in the bud with Al?
At the hospital, for her first scan, pregnant teenager Amelia is chuffed to have Noah by her side.
It's a big moment for the teenager who's decided to keep her baby. But when will she dare to tell her dad Dan she's pregnant?
After the appointment, swept up in emotion, Amelia and Noah kiss… and are spotted by Harriet.
When smitten Dan later asks Harriet for a drink, will she tell him what she's seen? And will she realise that Dan fancies her?
Over at Mill, Sandra continues with her plan to make trouble in her daughter Liv's marriage.
Having made Liv paranoid about her asexuality and her husband Vinny's needs, Sandra goes and tells Gabby that Liv and Vinny are having 'problems'.
Her meddling works like a dream and Sandra revels in the drama she's causing when Gabby arrives at Mill to talk to Vinny.
With Liv starting to suspect there's something going on between the friends, thanks to Sandra's shenanigans, she's all ears as her mum stirs the pot...
Emmerdale continues weeknights on ITV from 7.30pm.
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!
