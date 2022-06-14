Emmerdale spoilers: Chas Dingle BEGS Cain to talk to their mum

Cain Dingle and his sister Chas need to talk about Faith,

Emmerdale's Chas Dingle wants Cain to step up in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

When Chas Dingle organised her mum's birthday party she was expecting family drama. But she wasn't expecting Faith to make such a tragic announcement.

And now, in the wake of her mum's bombshell news about her cancer, Chas is in a state.

Despite their difficult past, Chas has been loving having Faith in her life and can't bear the thought of losing her.

So when Faith then tells Chas that she's decided to stop having chemo, Chas' heart breaks.

Faith has decided to stop having chemo much to her daughter Chas' horror. (Image credit: ITV)

Knowing that Faith will listen to Cain, Chas reaches out to her brother, who's remained tightlipped about his mum's awful news.

With Cain having made it patently clear that he has no time for Faith, can Chas get him to forgive and forget and help their terrified mum?

Later, Cain's stoic mask drops.

Village doc Liam gets it both barrels from Cain who lashes out, furious that his so-called mate didn't tell him about Faith's illness. As his anger takes over, Cain hurls Liam to the ground!

Cain is furious with Liam for not telling him about his mum's cancer diagnosis. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Nicola's home from the hospital but is clearly far from recovered from her ordeal, which saw a group of teen girls attack her when she refused to buy them alcohol.

Bernice and Laurel check up on Nicola who's home from hospital following the attack. (Image credit: ITV)

Nicola was set upon by a group of drunk teenage girls. (Image credit: ITV)

Can Laurel and Bernice find the right words to comfort the terrified mum?

David's money worries continue to dog the shopkeeper.

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.