Emmerdale spoilers: Chas Dingle BEGS Cain to talk to their mum
By Sarah Waterfall published
Airs Monday 20th June 2022 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Chas Dingle wants Cain to step up in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
When Chas Dingle organised her mum's birthday party she was expecting family drama. But she wasn't expecting Faith to make such a tragic announcement.
And now, in the wake of her mum's bombshell news about her cancer, Chas is in a state.
Despite their difficult past, Chas has been loving having Faith in her life and can't bear the thought of losing her.
So when Faith then tells Chas that she's decided to stop having chemo, Chas' heart breaks.
Knowing that Faith will listen to Cain, Chas reaches out to her brother, who's remained tightlipped about his mum's awful news.
With Cain having made it patently clear that he has no time for Faith, can Chas get him to forgive and forget and help their terrified mum?
Later, Cain's stoic mask drops.
Village doc Liam gets it both barrels from Cain who lashes out, furious that his so-called mate didn't tell him about Faith's illness. As his anger takes over, Cain hurls Liam to the ground!
Elsewhere, Nicola's home from the hospital but is clearly far from recovered from her ordeal, which saw a group of teen girls attack her when she refused to buy them alcohol.
Can Laurel and Bernice find the right words to comfort the terrified mum?
David's money worries continue to dog the shopkeeper.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Harriet Finch - Katherine Dow Blyton
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel
- Priya Kotecha - Fiona Wade
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurrell Carter
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Barton - Lawrence Robb
- Bernice Blackstock - Sam Giles
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Liv Dingle - Isobel Steele
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018… and the nickname Soapbird!
