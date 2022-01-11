'Emmerdale' spoilers: Chas Dingle forced to SELL the Woolpack!

Emmerdale's pub landlady Chas Dingle has no other choice in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Given that the Woolpack exploded into flames over Christmas, Chas has no business and no home. But she's clinging on to one thing: the insurance money.

With Al still breathing down her neck, hoping that Chas and Marlon will finally cave and sell their share of the pub to him so he and his dodgy boss can build a block of flats on the land, it's her last hope.

The Woolpack was blown up, secretly, by scheming Al Chapman over Christmas. (Image credit: ITV)

Marlon's wounded when Chas pulls the plug on all hope of saving the Woolopack. (Image credit: ITV)

Al is ready with the draft paperwork to take over the ownership of the Woolpack. (Image credit: ITV)

So imagine their misery when the family partners are told that their insurance is null and void.

It's a crushing blow for Chas who feels there is now no other option than to give in to Al who's slowly but surely ruined the village boozer.

Meanwhile, with the drafted paperwork in hand, Al heads out of the village to meet with hard-nosed Gavin.

Thinking he's finally got the wretched deal in the bag, Al reels when Gavin insists he must cut the sale price of the pub.

Can Al sneak the reduction past Chas and Marlon who are at long last poised to sign on the dotted line?

There's a blot on the landscape for Billy and Dawn who have a barney. Can Will step in and get the engaged couple back on talking terms?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays - see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITV Hub now.