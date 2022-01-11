'Emmerdale' spoilers: Chas Dingle forced to SELL the Woolpack!
By Sarah Waterfall published
Airs Tuesday 18 January 2022 at 7.00pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's pub landlady Chas Dingle has no other choice in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
Given that the Woolpack exploded into flames over Christmas, Chas has no business and no home. But she's clinging on to one thing: the insurance money.
With Al still breathing down her neck, hoping that Chas and Marlon will finally cave and sell their share of the pub to him so he and his dodgy boss can build a block of flats on the land, it's her last hope.
So imagine their misery when the family partners are told that their insurance is null and void.
It's a crushing blow for Chas who feels there is now no other option than to give in to Al who's slowly but surely ruined the village boozer.
Meanwhile, with the drafted paperwork in hand, Al heads out of the village to meet with hard-nosed Gavin.
Thinking he's finally got the wretched deal in the bag, Al reels when Gavin insists he must cut the sale price of the pub.
Can Al sneak the reduction past Chas and Marlon who are at long last poised to sign on the dotted line?
There's a blot on the landscape for Billy and Dawn who have a barney. Can Will step in and get the engaged couple back on talking terms?
Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays - see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITV Hub now.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Harriet Finch - Katherine Dow Blyton
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel
- Priya Kotecha - Fiona Wade
- Tracy Metcalfe - Amy Walsh
- Liv Flaherty - Isobel Steele
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurrell Carter
- Dawn Taylor - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Barton - Lawrence Robb
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Bernice Blackstock - Sam Giles
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.