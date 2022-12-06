Emmerdale spoilers: Chas Dingle is ready to move on after her SECRET AFFAIR

Chas Dingle tries to forget all about her late lover Al as she enjoys a Christmas celebration with family and friends on Emmerdale.

Chas Dingle (played by Lucy Pargeter) is ready to put the memories of her late lover, Al Chapman, behind her and focus on a happy Christmas with her family and friends on Emmerdale (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



On tonight's episode of the ITV soap, Chas becomes emotional after finding some of her late mum, Faith's possessions.



Suddenly reminded of the importance of her family, Chas enjoys decorating the Christmas tree with her young daughter, Eve.



Later, Chas and her husband, Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt), invite her cousin, Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) and his wife, Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry) around for dinner.



Chas feels like she is more in love and grateful for Paddy and Eve than ever before.



After a traumatic past few months, it looks like Chas is finally ready to leave her SECRET affair with Al in the past and appreciate her family.

Matty tries to convince Moira and Amy to go to the Police on Emmerdale... (Image credit: ITV)

Up at Butler's Farm, Matty Barton (Ash Palmisciano) tries to convince his mum, Moira (Natalie J Robb) and girlfriend, Amy Wyatt (Natlie-Ann Jamieson) to come clean to the Police.



It's obvious that Amy's young son, Kyle, is traumatised after pulling a shotgun trigger and accidentally killing businessman, Al, last month.



But Moira and Amy are both determined to protect Kyle and cover-up the crime.



Meanwhile, Kyle's dad, Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) has deliberately taken the wrap for the fatal shooting and is now serving time in prison.



When Kyle insists he can't go to school because he misses his dad, will Moira and Amy start to take Matty's concerns about Kyle's state of mind seriously?

Mandy is shocked to discover Vinny all battered and brusied on Emmerdale! (Image credit: ITV)

Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) is alarmed when she finds her son, Vinny (Bradley Johnson) all battered and bruised!



WHAT has happened?



Mandy realises Vinny is suffering in all kinds of ways since the death of his wife, Liv Flaherty, in the recent village storm.



Mum and son put their latest falling out aside, as Mandy offers Vinny a room to stay at the Dingle's homestead so he can have his family around him at Christmas.



Will Vinny accept Mandy's offer?

It's Dawn vs Gabby up at Home Farm on Emmerdale! (Image credit: ITV)

At Home Farm, Kim Tate (Claire King) sets her wannabe assistants, Dawn Taylor (Olivia Bromley) and Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) their first task.



The ladies need to sift through the applications from potential nannies for Dawn's young kids, Lucas an Clemmie.



Kim is secretly delighted as she senses the competition between the pair on their first joint task.



But when Dawn and Gabby pitch opposing ideas to Kim, will they manage to pass her test?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV



Catch-up on the latest episodes on the ITV Hub



(*Air dates and times may change during coverage of The 2022 FIFA World Cup)