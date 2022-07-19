Emmerdale spoilers: Chas Dingle is TERRIFIED that her affair with Al is about to leak…
By Sarah Waterfall published
Airs Friday 29th July 2022 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Chas Dingle is petrified that her husband Paddy is about to find out she's been having an affair in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
Chas Dingle is stressed out of her mind.
In the middle of a full-blown affair with Al Chapman, the married barmaid is petrified that her husband Paddy and Al's girlfriend Kerry are going to find out what's been going on behind their backs.
A hotel hook-up has put the cheating pair in the danger zone and Al's girlfriend Kerry's been asking questions about what her boyfriend's been getting up to.
With Chas' life in crisis – since her mum Faith revealed her cancer had returned and was terminal – she's been using Al and their affair to escape reality.
But is reality about to bite back? Is it game over for the cheats?
Noah Dingle is also having a nightmare.
He's relieved to be out of prison but Noah's return to the village is proving way harder to cope with than he thought it would be.
As questions are asked about his bond with Amelia – who took to visiting the lad in prison – the Dingle's relationship with his mum Charity is put under further strain.
At the salon, Mandy is convinced that new trainee Sandra, Liv's dodgy mum, is stealing from the tip jar and has rigged up CCTV in a bid to catch her in the act.
When level-headed Lydia hears what's been happening, will she agree with Mandy's strategy?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Harriet Finch - Katherine Dow Blyton
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel
- Priya Kotecha - Fiona Wade
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurrell Carter
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Barton - Lawrence Robb
- Bernice Blackstock - Sam Giles
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Liv Dingle - Isobel Steele
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.