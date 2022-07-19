Emmerdale spoilers: Chas Dingle is TERRIFIED that her affair with Al is about to leak…

Emmerdale's Chas Dingle is petrified that her husband Paddy is about to find out she's been having an affair in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Chas Dingle is stressed out of her mind.

In the middle of a full-blown affair with Al Chapman, the married barmaid is petrified that her husband Paddy and Al's girlfriend Kerry are going to find out what's been going on behind their backs.

Chas and Al have been cheating on their partners Paddy and Kerry. (Image credit: ITV)

A hotel hook-up has put the cheating pair in the danger zone and Al's girlfriend Kerry's been asking questions about what her boyfriend's been getting up to.

With Chas' life in crisis – since her mum Faith revealed her cancer had returned and was terminal – she's been using Al and their affair to escape reality.

But is reality about to bite back? Is it game over for the cheats?

Noah Dingle is also having a nightmare.

Noah's out of prison but is finding it hard to adjust to being back in the village. (Image credit: ITV)

He's relieved to be out of prison but Noah's return to the village is proving way harder to cope with than he thought it would be.

As questions are asked about his bond with Amelia – who took to visiting the lad in prison – the Dingle's relationship with his mum Charity is put under further strain.

Amelia started visiting Noah in prison and, now, questions are being asked about their bond. (Image credit: ITV)

At the salon, Mandy is convinced that new trainee Sandra, Liv's dodgy mum, is stealing from the tip jar and has rigged up CCTV in a bid to catch her in the act.

When level-headed Lydia hears what's been happening, will she agree with Mandy's strategy?

Mandy set up CCTV in the salon. (Image credit: ITV)

She suspects Sandra has been pinching money from the tip jar. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.