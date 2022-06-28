Emmerdale spoilers: Chas Dingle and Al Chapman's relationship gets STRONGER

Emmerdale's Chas Dingle and Al Chapman's relationship seems to be getting stronger in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30 pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Chas' grief over her mum Faith's secondary cancer diagnosis has pushed her into the arms of Al and what started out as a brief fling seems to be transforming into much more.

In previous episodes, Al admitted to having feelings for Chas, but she soon denied having any feelings for him.

Now that Faith has made the decision to stop her treatment, it's not long before Chas is running back to Al behind her husband Paddy Kirk's back.

After bonding during an emotional night with her brother Cain, an excited Chas receives a message from Al and soon confirms the details of their secret meet-up.

In a classic case of what appears to be enemies into lovers, a relationship starts to build. Will their affair be exposed anytime soon?

Liv Flaherty is stunned when her mum Sandra shows up. (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Liv Flaherty is stunned when her mum Sandra shows up seemingly wanting help with her drinking.

However, with Liv struggling with alcohol issues in the past, is she the best person to help her mum with her alcoholism? And is Sandra really needing her help or has she got an ulterior motive?

Sandra fled the village in 2021 after relapsing and soon realised that she couldn't look after Liv after she had a seizure when Liv went to visit her in Wales.

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.