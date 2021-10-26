'Emmerdale' spoilers Chas is FUMING with Kim…

Chas has had enough of Kim calling the shots.

Emmerdale's Chas has HAD IT in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.00pm see our TV Guide for listings).

At the Woolpack, Chas wants change.

She and husband Paddy have been through the mill having almost lost the struggling pub. Though Al bought in and is now a co-owner, it was Paddy's dodgy deals with Kim Tate which also saved the Woolie from ruin.

But ever since vet Paddy broke the rules and risked his job by doping Kim's racehorse, the Tate matriarch has held the crime over Paddy's head. And Chas has had enough of her husband being treated so badly by ruthless Kim.

What will the fuming Dingle do to silence Kim? Is Chas about to stoop to Kim's level to get even?

Kim has been treating Paddy like her puppet ever since the vet doped her racehorse for cash. (Image credit: ITV)

Across the village, Priya is discharged from the hospital following a second skin graft.

However, the mum is far from out of the woods since being seriously burned in the Survival Challenge disaster.

How will Priya react to being at home among her family who she's kept at arm's length since the catastrophe?

Meanwhile, it's happier times at last for Liam and Leyla…

