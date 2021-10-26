'Emmerdale' spoilers Chas is FUMING with Kim…
Airs Friday 5 November at 7.00pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Chas has HAD IT in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.00pm see our TV Guide for listings).
At the Woolpack, Chas wants change.
She and husband Paddy have been through the mill having almost lost the struggling pub. Though Al bought in and is now a co-owner, it was Paddy's dodgy deals with Kim Tate which also saved the Woolie from ruin.
But ever since vet Paddy broke the rules and risked his job by doping Kim's racehorse, the Tate matriarch has held the crime over Paddy's head. And Chas has had enough of her husband being treated so badly by ruthless Kim.
What will the fuming Dingle do to silence Kim? Is Chas about to stoop to Kim's level to get even?
Across the village, Priya is discharged from the hospital following a second skin graft.
However, the mum is far from out of the woods since being seriously burned in the Survival Challenge disaster.
How will Priya react to being at home among her family who she's kept at arm's length since the catastrophe?
Meanwhile, it's happier times at last for Liam and Leyla…
This week, Emmerdale is on ITV on Monday, Tuesday (1-hr), Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 7.00pm.
General Cast
Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
Kim Tate - Claire King
Harriet Finch - Katherine Dow Blyton
Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
David Metcalfe - Matthew Wolfenden
Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel
Priya Kotecha - Fiona Wade
Tracy Metcalfe - Amy Walsh
Liv Flaherty - Isobel Steele
Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
Nate Robinson - Jurrell Carter
Dawn Taylor - Olivia Bromley
Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
Ryan Stocks - James Moore
Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
Mackenzie Barton - Lawrence Robb
The Dingle Family
Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
Debbie Dingle - Charley Webb
Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
Aaron Dingle - Danny Miller
Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
Sam Dingle - James Hooten
Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.