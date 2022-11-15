Emmerdale spoilers: Chloe Harris makes a SHOCK ACCUSATION against Priya!

Chloe Harris (played by Jessie Elland) is determined to get justice for her newly discovered mum, Kerry Wyatt (Laura Norton) on Emmerdale (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Chloe has discovered that Kerry's fiance, Al Chapman, was cheating on her with another woman before his death after a SHOCK shooting at Butler's Farm.



An estate agent has let slip that Al was in the process of buying a new house for his partner and their child.



So Chloe somehow jumps to the conclusion that the other woman must be Al's ex-fiancee, Priya Kotecha (Fiona Wade), who has a young daughter, Amba!



Chloe storms over to confront wedding planner Priya...



Priya can't believe what she is being accused of.



She finished with Al a long time ago, after she discovered he was cheating on HER with Debbie Dingle!



But Chloe is convinced she's right and is determined not to be thrown off the scent.



When crafty Chloe later finds Amba unexpectedly left alone in the village cafe, she puts a plan into action...



WHAT is Chloe up to?



And how will Priya react when she finds out?

Chloe confronts Priya with evidence of her "affair" with Al on Emmerdale... (Image credit: ITV)

David Metcalfe (Matthew Wolfenden) is overwhelmed with guilt when he discovers his girlfriend, Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins) has received a fixed penalty notice from the police.



David put Victoria in a tricky situation when he asked her to take the blame for his recent speeding offence.



But now it looks like Victoria is going to pay the price!



To make matters worse, both Victoria and Jacob Gallagher (Joe-Warren Plant) are both onboard to support village shopkeeper David with his new home delivery service.



But Victoria may feel differently if she finds out about the Police trouble coming her way...

Uh-oh, it looks like David has landed Victoria in BIG trouble on Emmerdale! (Image credit: ITV)

Samson Dingle (Sam Hall) has made it clear that he wants nothing to do with his Amelia Spencer (Daisy Campbell) or their baby daughter, Esther.



However, Samson's dad, Sam (James Hooton) and stepmum Lydia (Karen Blick), are determined to have their new granddaughter in their lives.



After Samson's awful attempt to get Esther taken away by Social Services, Sam and Lydia decide to tread carefully.



They meet in secret with Amelia and her dad, Dan (Liam Fox) at the village cafe, where Amelia opens a gift for baby Esther from Sam and Lydia.



All's well until Samson accidentally discovers the happy get-together and feels betrayed by his own family...

Sam and Lydia want baby Esther in their lives... whether Samson likes it or not on Emmerdale! (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV



Catch-up on the latest episodes on the ITV Hub



(*Air dates and times may change during coverage of The 2022 FIFA World Cup)