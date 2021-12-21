'Emmerdale' spoilers: Christmas Day aftermath leaves Emmerdale in tatters!
By Sarah Waterfall published
Airs Boxing Day 2021 at 7.00pm on ITV.
The Emmerdale villagers need a stiff drink but will the Woolie be open for business on Boxing Day (7.00pm – see our TV Guide for full listings)?
Boxing Day should be all about carrying on the Christmas fun, gobbling up the leftovers, and making merry. But there's not much of that going on in Emmerdale after the epic events of Christmas Day.
Some villagers are utterly devastated… and others are out for revenge!
So what's the cause of all this angst and unrest?
Did Al finally succeed and hit upon the secret to closing the Woolpack so he and boss Gavin can turn it into fancy properties for profit?
Did serial killer Meena manage to silence her sister Manpreet for getting way too busy in her plot against love rival Dawn?
Has Bernice taken Will's rejection lightly in the wake of his engagement to Kim? And did Kim really move Malone's body from his shallow grave out of kindness or has Will been hoodwinked?
All will be revealed in the Boxing day episode of Emmerdale.
Emmerdale continues tomorrow night at 7.00pm on ITV.
