Emmerdale spoilers: Christmas joy for Belle as she's reunited with Piper!
Airs Christmas Day 2024 at 6.30pm on ITV.
On Christmas Day there's a miracle for Belle Dingle in Emmerdale (ITV, 6.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings)!
Belle Dingle has had a terrible year, the worst.
Her marriage to Tom King became a living nightmare as he abused, attacked and controlled her. Her dad Zak passed away. Her mental health was pushed to the brink, her family and friends were kept at bay, her beloved dog Piper died.
But with Tom having been collared by the police, she's going to be able to breathe freely and piece her life back together.
On Christmas Day, she's given a huge injection of joy – which could really help her on her way back to happiness – when she's reunited with Piper!
It's Vinny and Gabby who track down the pooch who'd been taken in by a couple believing Tom's twisted story that they were 'saving' her from an abusive owner.
Belle's having a moment at Zak's graveside when Piper bounds over and leaps into her arms.
It's a Christmas miracle!
Elsewhere there's no joy for Marlon who's about to get one of the worst shocks a parent could get.
Over at Home Farm a flash forward in time reveals something terrible is about to go down…
Is Kim about to find out that Will has been planning revenge while she's been planning their future? Will the couple renew their vows?
And at Mill, the masses arrive for Christmas dinner. Will Ruby cope?
See our TV Guide for full listings and to find out when you can catch Emmerdale on ITV and ITVX.
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!
