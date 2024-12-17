Emmerdale spoilers: Christmas joy for Belle as she's reunited with Piper!

Belle and Piper are reunited at Zak's graveside

On Christmas Day there's a miracle for Belle Dingle in Emmerdale (ITV, 6.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings)!

Belle Dingle has had a terrible year, the worst.

Her marriage to Tom King became a living nightmare as he abused, attacked and controlled her. Her dad Zak passed away. Her mental health was pushed to the brink, her family and friends were kept at bay, her beloved dog Piper died.

But with Tom having been collared by the police, she's going to be able to breathe freely and piece her life back together.

On Christmas Day, she's given a huge injection of joy – which could really help her on her way back to happiness – when she's reunited with Piper!

Belle takes a moment to reflect at her dad Zak's graveside… (Image credit: ITV)

It's Vinny and Gabby who track down the pooch who'd been taken in by a couple believing Tom's twisted story that they were 'saving' her from an abusive owner.

… Vinny then looms into view – he's found Piper! (Image credit: ITV)

Belle's having a moment at Zak's graveside when Piper bounds over and leaps into her arms.

It's a Christmas miracle!

Belle scoops up Piper, reunited! (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere there's no joy for Marlon who's about to get one of the worst shocks a parent could get.

Marlon is given the worst type of shock on Christmas Day. (Image credit: ITV)

Over at Home Farm a flash forward in time reveals something terrible is about to go down…

Is Kim about to find out that Will has been planning revenge while she's been planning their future? Will the couple renew their vows?

And at Mill, the masses arrive for Christmas dinner. Will Ruby cope?

