Emmerdale spoilers: Dan Spencer faces PRISON

Dan Spencer is forced to face the repercussions of punching Amelia's stalker.

Emmerdale's Dan Spencer faces punishment for attacking Lloyd in Monday's episode

Dan was furious when he learned that his daughter Amelia was being harassed by stalker Lloyd after growing a popular online presence.

The protective dad decided to take matters into his own hands and attacked Amelia's tormentor in a fit of rage.

But despite Amelia's pleas not to make things worse, Dan shows up to the hospital to check on Lloyd and meets Lloyd's wife, Julie. How will she react about coming face-to-face with her husband's attacker?

Dan puts on a brave face for Amelia as the police take him in for further questioning and at the police station, it dawns on him that the hospital visit doesn't look good on his case.

Dan hides his fears as he's brought in for police questioning. (Image credit: ITV)

Dan is stunned when DS Giles informs him that they've found no evidence on Lloyd's devices to suggest that he's broken any laws. An agitated Dan is nervous when DS Giles presses him to tell the truth and his worst fear is confirmed — he's charged with GBH.

Back in the village, Cain Dingle urges a terrified Dan to pull himself together for Amelia's sake.

Marlon Dingle has problems with Gail in the kitchen. (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Marlon Dingle is frustrated by Gail's incompetence in the kitchen but Charity Dingle refuses to fire her.

At the hospital, Dawn Fletcher is astounded when she hears the delightful news that she's sixteen weeks pregnant. Emotions run high for her and husband Billy as they stare at their baby for the first time.

Dawn and Billy Fletcher are overjoyed at their happy baby news. (Image credit: ITV)

