'Emmerdale' spoilers: David Metcalfe tells Victoria he loves her! But Meena overhears…

David's been trying to squash his feelings for his 'friend' Victoria. Since they shared a snatched kiss behind his girlfriend Meena's back, the shopkeeper has tried to move past their chemistry and focus on his relationship with Meena. But his feelings for Victoria just aren't going away.

Well aware of the vibes between David and Victoria, Meena's been doing all she can to keep them apart.

But the heart wants what the heart wants and David can't kid himself any longer.

As the initial stages of Priya and Ellis' survival challenge begin, David is at base camp with fellow competitor Victoria and is compelled to come clean and admit what he has been feeling all this time!

Having longed to hear him say the three little words, Vic's stunned when David drops the l-bomb on her.

Victoria is shocked when David admits his feelings. (Image credit: ITV)

But Victoria isn't the only one who is shocked by the whole confession of love... so is Meena who is listening in and has heard every word!

With that, Meena is out to make the lying pair pay. And one thing is for sure, she's going to get shot of Victoria once and for all.

Is Vic going to find herself fighting for her life for real during the survival event next week?

With Leanna's blood already on her hands, along with the death of her best friend also on her conscience, Meena is definitely not someone to be messed with. But has David's declaration of love just inadvertently signed Victoria's death warrant?

Meena overhears David telling Victoria he loves her. (Image credit: ITV)

