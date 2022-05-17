Emmerdale spoilers: David Metcalfe's secret: he's PLANNING TO PROPOSE to Vic!

Pollard reels when his son David confides he's got marriage in his sights… again!

Emmerdale's David Metcalfe has marriage on his mind in Tuesday's episode (ITV, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Emmerdale shopkeeper David Metcalfe just can't help himself where women are concerned. He's had almost as many flings as he's sold pints of semi-skimmed!

His lady-loving past has caused real problems with his son Jacob who's witnessed a long line of lovers troop in – and out – of their home.

But David reckons he's really cracked it this time round with Victoria Sugden.

Victoria is about to get a shock! (Image credit: ITV)

When Vic comments about how happy she is with him, it's a red rag to a bull to David who runs with it and decides he'd ready to commit to her forevs!

Pollard's face says it all when excited David confides his idea.

But will the shopkeeper listen to what his dad's got to say?

Pollard is stunned by David's plan. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Samson has his work cut out when he tries to cheer up Amelia.

She's in a spin about a negative comments about a post she's put up on her socials.

Is Amelia's anxiety getting worse? Is it about time her dad Dan started noticing what's happening under his nose?

Amelia and Samon have a heart to heart. (Image credit: ITV)

Leyla wants to do some team building but Suzy suspects that's not the only reason the wedding planner has gathered the troops.

To Leyla's horror, Suzy reiterates her plan to keep her nose clean and backs it up by tipping the last of her coke stash down the sink!

Will Leyla listen when Suzy urges her to quit getting high while she's ahead? Is it even possible for secret drug taker Leyla to stop?

Suzy has a shock announcement for Leyla. (Image credit: ITV)

At the Dingles', Lydia's got her eye on a clapped-out caravan and has no idea that her husband Sam is already on the case with it…

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.