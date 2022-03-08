'Emmerdale' spoilers: Dawn Fletcher swoons as new hubby Billy steps up for her son
By Sarah Waterfall published
Airs Monday 14th March 2022 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's newlywed Dawn Fletcher has a reason to be cheerful in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
Given the wedding day horror they suffered at the hands of now-jailed serial killer Meena – who kidnapped the couple hoping to kill one of them – Billy and Dawn Fletcher are rock solid. Having been through such an awful ordeal and survived it, still together, they feel invincible.
Dawn's on cloud nine when Billy asks if he can adopt her son Lucas. It's a happy moment for the little family – but Dawn's mind soon starts whirring.
Though she desperately wants the adoption to happen, it's going to mean getting in touch with Lucas' dad, her volatile ex Alex. And encounters with Alex never go well.
Taking the plunge, Dawn texts Alex… Will he give his ex and her new husband the go-ahead?
Elsewhere, Noah is still trying to get back with Chloe but he's going all about all the wrong way.
Poor Amelia, who's got a whopping great crush on the Dingle teen, becomes collateral damage as Noah flirts with her hoping to get Chloe's attention.
But Chloe's not bothered at all and instead of getting involved she carries on getting to know her recent hook-up, Jacob much to Noah's frustration.
Messy, much?
Elsewhere, Charity deals with the consequences of her actions.
Emmerdale continues weeknights on ITV from 7.30pm.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Harriet Finch - Katherine Dow Blyton
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel
- Priya Kotecha - Fiona Wade
- Liv Flaherty - Isobel Steele
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurell Carter
- Dawn Taylor - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Barton - Lawrence Robb
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Bernice Blackstock - Sam Giles
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
