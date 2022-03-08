'Emmerdale' spoilers: Dawn Fletcher swoons as new hubby Billy steps up for her son

Dawn Fletcher is thrilled when her husband Billy asks if he can adopt her son Lucas!

Emmerdale's newlywed Dawn Fletcher has a reason to be cheerful in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Given the wedding day horror they suffered at the hands of now-jailed serial killer Meena – who kidnapped the couple hoping to kill one of them – Billy and Dawn Fletcher are rock solid. Having been through such an awful ordeal and survived it, still together, they feel invincible.

Dawn's on cloud nine when Billy asks if he can adopt her son Lucas. It's a happy moment for the little family – but Dawn's mind soon starts whirring.

Though she desperately wants the adoption to happen, it's going to mean getting in touch with Lucas' dad, her volatile ex Alex. And encounters with Alex never go well.

Billy wants to be the dad in Dawn's son Lucas' life. (Image credit: ITV)

Taking the plunge, Dawn texts Alex… Will he give his ex and her new husband the go-ahead?

Elsewhere, Noah is still trying to get back with Chloe but he's going all about all the wrong way.

Poor Amelia, who's got a whopping great crush on the Dingle teen, becomes collateral damage as Noah flirts with her hoping to get Chloe's attention.

But Chloe's not bothered at all and instead of getting involved she carries on getting to know her recent hook-up, Jacob much to Noah's frustration.

Messy, much?

Elsewhere, Charity deals with the consequences of her actions.

Emmerdale continues weeknights on ITV from 7.30pm.