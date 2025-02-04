Emmerdale spoilers: Death looms as a Valentine's horror crash leaves villagers fighting for their lives

Airs Friday 14th February 2025 at 7.30pm on ITV.

A limo sinks into a frozen lake
A limousine full of villagers crashes off the road and skids onto a frozen lake leaving lives in deadly danger (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale sees Liam's romantic plan to propose to Chas end in horror in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

A chilling episode of Emmerdale starts with a scary flashforward in time to the scene of a lake where all is quiet… until an unknown hand is seen pounding on the ice from underneath the water!

Whose hand is it? And what's happened?

Back in real time, excitement is high for the big nights out in the limos.

As the village's girls gather, all dressed up and pile into their long white motor, the men, in suits, get into theirs.

Suzy, Vanessa, Mandy and Tracy watch on as the limo arrives

The girls are excited as the limo draws up… (Image credit: ITV)

Paddy, Liam, Matty and Bear in suits

The men are suited and booted for their night out in their limo (Image credit: ITV)

But there's a problem. No drivers!

Step forward Charity who offers to drive the women, and Caleb, the men.

Charity offers to drive the girls' limo

Charity steps in to act as chauffeur for prize winner Kerry (Image credit: ITV)

Caleb and Cain in suits getting into the limo

Caleb does the honours for Liam, relieved not to have to sit anywhere near his brother Cain who doesn't realise he knows he slept with Ruby (Image credit: ITV)

Seething Caleb is relieved that he's not going to have to sit next to Cain, who has no idea that brother knows that he slept with Ruby.

Liam's got issues, too.

He's hired a limo so he can propose to Chas but he can't get her alone as she's merrily joined in Kerry's night out in her limo.

Cue Mandy who comes to the GP's assistance…

Chas and Liam talk across bonnet of the white limo

Chas has no idea that her Valentine, Liam, is planning to propose to her. (Image credit: ITV)

Mandy, Liam and Paddy outside the limo

Liam asks for Mandy's assistance to help him engineer a way to pop the question to Chas (Image credit: ITV)

As their evenings get going, the fun kicks off in the limos.

Amy, Kerry, Vanessa and Suzy in the back of the limo

Prize-winner Kerry gets into the spirit with the girls in the back of her limo (Image credit: ITV)

Chas and Tracy, who's wearing heart-shaped red glasses, in the back of the limo

Chas, Tracy and Amy get into the swing of things (Image credit: ITV)

Bear, Sam, Matty and Mackenzie in a limo

Bear, Sam, Matty and Mackenzie kick off the fun in the back of their limo (Image credit: ITV)

But things soon take a terrible turn as the drivers, for different reasons, are forced to swerve off the road…

Caleb has to swerve for an oncoming truck

But things take a turn when Caleb has to swerve to avoid hitting an oncoming truck (Image credit: ITV)

Charity acts as chauffeur for the girls

Charity, driving the girls, has to swerve too… (Image credit: ITV)

Which limo ends up skidding on to the centre of a frozen lake leaving everyone inside in deadly danger?

A limo sinks into a frozen lake

Which set of passengers' lives are at risk? (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.00pm / 7.30pm on ITV. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV and ITVX.

Sarah Waterfall
Sarah Waterfall
Soaps Editor at What's On TV

Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com 

She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!

