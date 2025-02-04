Emmerdale spoilers: Death looms as a Valentine's horror crash leaves villagers fighting for their lives
Airs Friday 14th February 2025 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale sees Liam's romantic plan to propose to Chas end in horror in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
A chilling episode of Emmerdale starts with a scary flashforward in time to the scene of a lake where all is quiet… until an unknown hand is seen pounding on the ice from underneath the water!
Whose hand is it? And what's happened?
Back in real time, excitement is high for the big nights out in the limos.
As the village's girls gather, all dressed up and pile into their long white motor, the men, in suits, get into theirs.
But there's a problem. No drivers!
Step forward Charity who offers to drive the women, and Caleb, the men.
Seething Caleb is relieved that he's not going to have to sit next to Cain, who has no idea that brother knows that he slept with Ruby.
Liam's got issues, too.
He's hired a limo so he can propose to Chas but he can't get her alone as she's merrily joined in Kerry's night out in her limo.
Cue Mandy who comes to the GP's assistance…
As their evenings get going, the fun kicks off in the limos.
But things soon take a terrible turn as the drivers, for different reasons, are forced to swerve off the road…
Which limo ends up skidding on to the centre of a frozen lake leaving everyone inside in deadly danger?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.00pm / 7.30pm on ITV. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV and ITVX.
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!
