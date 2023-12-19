Emmerdale spoilers: DEATH secret leaves the village shocked?

By Sarah Waterfall
published

Airs Boxing Day 2023 at 7.00pm on ITV1.

Amit lies to Laurel in Emmerdale
Suni wants Amit to expose his secret to the rest of the family. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale's Suni Sharma wants his dad to tell the truth on Boxing Day (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Suni Sharma hates harbouring his dad's secret about Rishi's death. It's caused havoc in his relationship with Nicky and the burden of it is messing with his mind.

Jai still has no idea that on his wedding day, when Rishi died at Holdgate, Amit was there. And Suni wants his dad to own up and tell everyone what happened that fateful day when the brothers were arguing.

Jai

When Jai married Laurel Rishi wasn't there to witness it. Jai was devastated and furious with Rishi who'd never revealed his brother Amit was actually Jai's biological dad.  (Image credit: ITV)

Rishi Sharma dead at the bottom of the stairs.

While Jai and Laurel were exchanging vows, back at Holdgate, Rishi had fallen and died…  (Image credit: ITV)

But with Jai still not at peace with the fact that Uncle Amit is biological dad, Amit is terrified of what the truth will do to their already fractious relationship.

In Jai's mind, Rishi was his dad and always will be. And no matter how many times Amit refers to him as 'son' is going to change that.

Can Suni persuade his dad to take a risk and tell the truth?

Elsewhere in the village, the consequences of the events of Christmas Day play out…

Emmerdale continues all week on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.

Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry 
Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt 
Kim Tate - Claire King 
Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell 
Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards 
Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson 
Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant 
Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson 
Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw 
Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson 
Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson 
Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower 
Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop 
Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell 
April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan 
Nate Robinson - Jurell Carter 
Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley 
Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker 
Ryan Stocks - James Moore
Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle 
Will Taylor - Dean Andrews 
Mackenzie Boyd - Lawrence Robb 
Kim Tate - Claire King 
Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
Sam Dingle - James Hooten
Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick 
Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
Samson Dingle - Sam Hall Caleb Miligan - William Ash Suni Sharma - Brahmdeo Shannon Ramana

