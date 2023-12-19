Emmerdale spoilers: DEATH secret leaves the village shocked?
Airs Boxing Day 2023 at 7.00pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's Suni Sharma wants his dad to tell the truth on Boxing Day (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Suni Sharma hates harbouring his dad's secret about Rishi's death. It's caused havoc in his relationship with Nicky and the burden of it is messing with his mind.
Jai still has no idea that on his wedding day, when Rishi died at Holdgate, Amit was there. And Suni wants his dad to own up and tell everyone what happened that fateful day when the brothers were arguing.
But with Jai still not at peace with the fact that Uncle Amit is biological dad, Amit is terrified of what the truth will do to their already fractious relationship.
In Jai's mind, Rishi was his dad and always will be. And no matter how many times Amit refers to him as 'son' is going to change that.
Can Suni persuade his dad to take a risk and tell the truth?
Elsewhere in the village, the consequences of the events of Christmas Day play out…
Emmerdale continues all week on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
Kim Tate - Claire King
Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
Nate Robinson - Jurell Carter
Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
Ryan Stocks - James Moore
Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
Mackenzie Boyd - Lawrence Robb
Kim Tate - Claire King
Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
Sam Dingle - James Hooten
Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
Samson Dingle - Sam Hall Caleb Miligan - William Ash Suni Sharma - Brahmdeo Shannon Ramana
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!