Emmerdale spoilers: DEATH secret leaves the village shocked?

Suni wants Amit to expose his secret to the rest of the family.

Emmerdale's Suni Sharma wants his dad to tell the truth on Boxing Day (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Suni Sharma hates harbouring his dad's secret about Rishi's death. It's caused havoc in his relationship with Nicky and the burden of it is messing with his mind.

Jai still has no idea that on his wedding day, when Rishi died at Holdgate, Amit was there. And Suni wants his dad to own up and tell everyone what happened that fateful day when the brothers were arguing.

When Jai married Laurel Rishi wasn't there to witness it. Jai was devastated and furious with Rishi who'd never revealed his brother Amit was actually Jai's biological dad. (Image credit: ITV)

While Jai and Laurel were exchanging vows, back at Holdgate, Rishi had fallen and died… (Image credit: ITV)

But with Jai still not at peace with the fact that Uncle Amit is biological dad, Amit is terrified of what the truth will do to their already fractious relationship.

In Jai's mind, Rishi was his dad and always will be. And no matter how many times Amit refers to him as 'son' is going to change that.

Can Suni persuade his dad to take a risk and tell the truth?

Elsewhere in the village, the consequences of the events of Christmas Day play out…

Emmerdale continues all week on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.