Emmerdale spoilers: Has Kim murdered love rival Rose?
Airs Monday 5 August 2024 at 7:30pm on ITV1.
Kim Tate (played by Claire King) and her husband, Will Taylor (Dean Andrews) have been acting shifty since the disappearance of his ex-wife, Rose Jackson, on Emmerdale (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
But Will has reason an extra reason to worry, seeing as he had a sneaky tryst with Rose despite being a married man!
Kim and Will were the last people to see Rose, after Kim gave her a warning to pack her bags and leave the village last week on the ITV soap.
Or were they?
Dawn Taylor (Olivia Bromley) wonders what's going on with her mum's sudden vanishing act.
But Kim and Will are left uneasy when Dawn asks them to hire a private investigator to look for Rose...
Will Dawn's own family continue to lie to her about what has been going on?
And the plot thickens, when Will discovers that Kim has Rose's mobile phone...
Samson Dingle (Sam Hall) is facing a possible prison sentence after getting mixed-up with bad lad, Josh Cope (Osian Morgan).
Samson recently confessed that he lied about the circumstances in which he got stabbed at The Hide.
Samson's lies landed employee Matty Barton (Ash Palmisciano) in prison.
However, on tonight's episode, Samson decides to finally stand-up to Josh.
But when a fight breaks out between the lads, Samson gets arrested for assault!
Are his troubles with the law about to go from bad to worse?
Brenda Walker (Lesley Dunlop) is shocked when she finds out it was her partner, Eric Pollard (Chris Chittell), who was responsible for getting Victoria Sugden fired from her job at The Hide!
As revenge over Victoria dumping Eric's grandson, Jacob Gallagher (Joe-Warren Plant)
A guilty Eric later offers unemployed Victoria a job working at the village shop.
But will he come clean about his involvement in her sacking?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7:30pm on ITV
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on ITVX
