Emmerdale spoilers: Ethan Anderson is brutally attacked!
By Grace Morris published
Airs Thursday 19th May 2022 at 7:30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale lawyer Ethan Anderson is a victim of a horrific hate attack in Thursday's hour-long episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
After being hospitalised from a vicious racist attack, Billy Fletcher's attacker, Jordan confronts him once again and makes it apparent that he's part of a gang.
Al Chapman agrees to go to the police after seeing the intimidation and speaks to Ethan about representing him.
Charles is hesitant for Ethan to take on the case and an overwhelmed Ethan sets out to resolve the issue by pulling out of the case, despite the consequences it could have on his career.
At his office, Ethan tells Jordan that he can no longer represent him and Jordan's wife, Courtney, is disgusted by her furious husband's racism.
A horrified Courtney can no longer stand to be around her vile racist husband and abruptly leaves, which only fuels Jordan's anger towards Ethan even more.
Ethan is shaken up after Jordan's aggression towards him, but he's thankful when Jordan finally leaves his office.
However, things take a terrifying turn when Ethan is outside the subway. As he arranges an evening with his new beau Marcus, Ethan is unaware that Jordan is following him.
At the subway, Ethan is terrified when he's approached by Jordan. His racist tirade soon becomes too much for Ethan and he calls Jordan out for what he is, but he's met with pure violence as Jordan throws him to the floor.
Now, Ethan fears what Jordan is capable of. What will Ethan do? Can Jordan be stopped before he attacks someone else?
Meanwhile, Faith Dingle helps out Sam and Lydia Dingle.
Marlon Dingle is anxious after his physiotherapist Kit arrives at Smithy Cottage to help him with the next stage of his recovery since suffering from a life-threatening stroke.
But, Marlon is left downhearted after struggling with his physio session and when Kit suggests painting to help improve his motor control, he quickly shuts down the idea. Can Mary Goskirk change his mind?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.
Grace is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides for must-watch shows and the latest TV news. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film and TV grow stronger.
Some of her favourite TV shows are Line of Duty, Fresh Meat, The Great British Bake Off and Gogglebox. In her spare time, Grace likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series!
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.