Emmerdale spoilers: Ethan Anderson is brutally attacked!

Emmerdale lawyer Ethan Anderson is a victim of a horrific hate attack in Thursday's hour-long episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

After being hospitalised from a vicious racist attack, Billy Fletcher's attacker, Jordan confronts him once again and makes it apparent that he's part of a gang.

Al Chapman agrees to go to the police after seeing the intimidation and speaks to Ethan about representing him.

Charles is hesitant for Ethan to take on the case and an overwhelmed Ethan sets out to resolve the issue by pulling out of the case, despite the consequences it could have on his career.

At his office, Ethan tells Jordan that he can no longer represent him and Jordan's wife, Courtney, is disgusted by her furious husband's racism.

A horrified Courtney can no longer stand to be around her vile racist husband and abruptly leaves, which only fuels Jordan's anger towards Ethan even more.

Ethan is shaken up after Jordan's aggression towards him, but he's thankful when Jordan finally leaves his office.

However, things take a terrifying turn when Ethan is outside the subway. As he arranges an evening with his new beau Marcus, Ethan is unaware that Jordan is following him.

Ethan calls out Jordan on his racist abuse. (Image credit: ITV)

At the subway, Ethan is terrified when he's approached by Jordan. His racist tirade soon becomes too much for Ethan and he calls Jordan out for what he is, but he's met with pure violence as Jordan throws him to the floor.

Now, Ethan fears what Jordan is capable of. What will Ethan do? Can Jordan be stopped before he attacks someone else?

Evil Jordan attacks lawyer Ethan at the subway. (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Faith Dingle helps out Sam and Lydia Dingle.

Faith offers a helping hand to Sam and Lydia. (Image credit: ITV)

Marlon Dingle is anxious after his physiotherapist Kit arrives at Smithy Cottage to help him with the next stage of his recovery since suffering from a life-threatening stroke.

Mary is keen to help a dispirited Marlon. (Image credit: ITV)

But, Marlon is left downhearted after struggling with his physio session and when Kit suggests painting to help improve his motor control, he quickly shuts down the idea. Can Mary Goskirk change his mind?

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.