Emmerdale spoilers: Find out who's about to die as the icy horror car crash plays out in full…
Airs Monday 17th February 2025 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's Charity Dingle or Caleb Miligan are about to smash their limos into a frozen lake endangering the lives of everyone in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Having seen a glimpse of a terrible car crash at the end of last week, time rewinds to play out the horror in full.
Caleb Miligan and Charity Dingle have ended up in the driving seat of a pair of limos. But which driver ends up careering off the road and skidding onto a frozen lake?
With a car full of passengers, Caleb's trying to control his anger at being in such close proximity to his brother Cain who he now knows has slept with his wife Ruby and has been lying about it.
He's quick to react when a truck comes hurtling towards them, causing Caleb to swerve out of its way.
'Driver' Charity meanwhile is trying to concentrate over the din of the likes of Kerry, Suzy, Leyla and co who are getting stuck into the boozy fun.
Distracted, the mum is horrified when, out of absolutely nowhere, her son Noah lurches into the road!
Pulling hard on the steering wheel, Charity careers off the road to avoid running him down but where does the vehicle end up?
As the crashes play out on screen, the passengers are tossed about inside the cars, smashing into each other and colliding with their belongings.
One car reaches a dangerous standstill stranded on a lake that's frozen over.
Which set of passengers are about to discover the horrific ordeal is far from over?
As folk start coming round, panic turns into terror as the ice starts to creak and crack…
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV and ITVX.
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!
