Emmerdale spoilers: Funeral HORROR for the shaken Dingles

Emmerdale siblings Sam, Belle and Cain have a nightmare on their hands in Friday's episode.

Zak's funeral was always going to be difficult for Sam, Belle and Cain but the shock that landed on them at their father's graveside is huge.

As the funeral drama continues, the grieving siblings sneak away to Wishing Well Cottage, to talk about the long-lost relative who's reappeared in their lives with an axe to grind…

Will the three of them come up with a solution to end the unwelcome drama?

Meanwhile, Zak's send-off continues and sees family and friends reminisce, sharing special memories of the Dingle dad.

Charity leads a toast in memory of Zak. (Image credit: ITV)

With the Dingles facing a new future with both their anchors, Zak and Lisa, now gone, who's going to head up the family?

In memory of Zak and Lisa (Image credit: ITV)

Answers on a postcard to Emmerdale village!

