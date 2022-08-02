Emmerdale spoilers: Gabby Thomas has a date with a familiar face, but who is he?

Emmerdale 's Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) arranges a date with a handsome stranger she meets online in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Gabby Thomas has decided it’s high time she had a bit of romance in her life.

The young mum’s last love interest was Jamie Tate (Alex Lincoln), the father of her son, Thomas, and look how that turned out!

It’s no wonder she’s been off men after everything that rotter put her through!

A couple of weeks ago, however, Gabby decided to move on and get back on the horse, dating-wise.

And this time she’s looking for someone who’s going to treat her right!

But in her search for a new man, Gabby hasn’t seen anyone who’s tickled her fancy so to speak and has been swiping left on her dating app.

However, just as she’s thinking of throwing in the towel with the online dating, Gabby’s fancy IS tickled when she spots a handsome guy called ‘Chris’ on her app…

He seems like a good catch so Gabby arranges to go on a date with him…

Gabby meets up with a guy called 'Chris', unaware that he's Laurel's new man Kit! (Image credit: ITV)

What Gabby doesn’t realise though is that ‘Chris’ is actually Kit (Thoren Ferguson), the guy that her stepmum Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy) has been dating for a few weeks!

Kit is the physiotherapist who’s been helping Marlon DIngle (Mark Charnock) recover from his stroke and the sexy Scot has been turning heads from the moment he first arrived in the village.

Laurel got flustered when first saw met Marlon's physio Kit. (Image credit: ITV)

Lydia Dingle (Karen Blick) thought he was a bit of alright when she first saw him and there were scenes of a cringe-making nature when Laurel first clapped eyes on him, too!

Having engineered an encounter with Kit, Laurel bagged herself a date with him and the pair have been seeing each other for a few weeks now.

What she doesn’t know, however, is that Kit has still been setting out his stall on a dating app!

Not only that but he’s attracted the attention of the young woman she brought up as her own daughter!

This could get very awkward…

Laurel and Kit have been dating for a few weeks. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.