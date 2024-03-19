Emmerdale spoilers: Has Ruby totally BLOWN IT with Caleb?

Ruby causes more problems for Caleb in Emmerdale and his rift with the Dingles

Emmerdale's Ruby Milligan is in trouble again in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Ruby Milligan isn't backwards in coming forwards and doesn't seem to care whose feathers she ruffles. But when she has a go at Nate, her husband Caleb is utterly furious with her.

With his relationship with Nate in the bin following Caleb's affair with his wife Tracy, the last thing he needs is Ruby pouring petrol on the fire.

At Mill, Nicky can't stand to see his parents going at each other again and tries to stick up for his mum when his dad demands to know what she's said to his nephew.

Later, Caleb's calmed down and listens in as Ruby talks to their son about the sacrifices she made to build a life with his dad. Will he feel guilty about what his wife has had to give up over the years?

Though Ruby views the Dingle family as a threat to her marriage, Nicky knows that good relations with them are the way to his dad's heart and urges her to apologise to Nate.

Taking her son's advice, Ruby reaches out to Nate. As the pair talk, they end up bonding over the pain their cheating spouses have inflicted on them.

When Caleb returns home to find them chatting, he's stunned.

Though Nate's forgiven Ruby, he makes it clear he's nowhere near ready to do the same with his uncle.

Will Ruby's truce with Nate put her back in Caleb's good books?

Matty and Amy are getting excited about their wedding and are thrilled when they book the Village Hall as their venue for the reception.

But the couple's plans hit the skids when Claudette finds out Matty is trans. Matty reels as the vicar's mum reveals her prejudice and bans them from using the venue which is "church property".

As horrified wedding planner Susie swoops in to try to make good the hurt Claudette has caused, at the Hide, Matty opens up about how he feels about the situation.

Amy struggles to hide her disappointment as her fiance reveals he wants them to scale down the wedding.

Elsewhere, Tracy makes a drunken pass at Nate, and feels even worse about herself when Nate rejects her embrace.

